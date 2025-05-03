Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Virat Kohli becomes first batter to hit 300+ sixes for a single IPL team

Virat Kohli becomes first batter to hit 300+ sixes for a single IPL team

In terms of most sixes for a single franchise, Kohli is followed by Chris Gayle (263 sixes for RCB) and Rohit Sharma (262 sixes for MI) in second and third spot

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 8:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Virat Kohli continues to break record after record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. On Saturday, while playing against Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 52 of the season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli scored 62 runs off 33 balls with the help of five sixes. With his first six in the match, Kohli became the first batter to hit 300-plus sixes for an IPL franchise. By the time he was dismissed, Kohli had added four more sixes to take his total tally to 304. 
 
In terms of most sixes for a single franchise, Kohli is followed by Chris Gayle (263 sixes for RCB) and Rohit Sharma (262 sixes for MI) in second and third spot.
 
Most sixes for a single IPL franchise 
Player Runs Team
Virat Kohli 304 RCB
Chris Gayle 263 RCB
Rohit Sharma 262 MI
Kieron Pollard 258 MI
MS Dhoni 257 CSK
 
Number three in IPL

Also Read

Premier League: Chelsea, Nottingham continue to battle for top 4 spots

Virat Kohli equals David Warner's record of most half-centuries in the IPL

IPL 2025: Why star pacer Hazlewood is not part of RCB playing 11 vs CSK?

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK Playing 11, RCB batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

 
Kohli’s 304 sixes also include those hit for RCB in the now-defunct Champions League T20. In the IPL alone, Kohli has 290 sixes under his belt, which places him third behind Chris Gayle (357 sixes) and Rohit Sharma (297 sixes).
 
Most sixes in IPL by a batter: 
Rank Player Span Matches Inns Runs HS 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
1 CH Gayle 2009–2021 142 141 4965 175* 6 31 8 404 357
2 RG Sharma 2008–2025 267 262 6921 109* 2 46 18 626 297
3 V Kohli 2008–2025 263* 255 8509 113* 8 62 10 749 290
4 MS Dhoni 2008–2025 275* 239 5394 84* 0 24 6 375 261
5 AB de Villiers 2008–2021 184 170 5162 133* 3 40 10 413 251
6 DA Warner 2009–2024 184 184 6565 126 4 62 11 663 236
7 KA Pollard 2010–2022 189 171 3412 87* 0 16 5 218 223
8 SV Samson 2013–2025 175 170 4643 119 3 26 11 375 216
9 AD Russell 2012–2025 137 112 2556 88* 0 11 5 178 214
10 KL Rahul 2013–2025 141 132 5054 132* 4 40 4 429 203
11 SK Raina 2008–2021 205 200 5528 100* 1 39 8 506 203
12 SR Watson 2008–2020 145 141 3874 117* 4 21 7 375 190
13 JC Buttler 2016–2025 117 116 4052 124 7 24 8 401 182
14 RV Uthappa 2008–2022 205 197 4952 88 0 27 8 481 182
15 F du Plessis 2012–2025 150 143 4736 96 0 39 7 436 173
16 AT Rayudu 2010–2023 204 187 4348 100* 1 22 14 359 173
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru weather update, hourly rain forecast today

Topics :Virat KohliIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: May 03 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story