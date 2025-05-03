Virat Kohli becomes first batter to hit 300+ sixes for a single IPL team

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli equals David Warner's record of most half-centuries in the IPL Virat Kohli continues to break record after record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. On Saturday, while playing against Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 52 of the season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli scored 62 runs off 33 balls with the help of five sixes. With his first six in the match, Kohli became the first batter to hit 300-plus sixes for an IPL franchise. By the time he was dismissed, Kohli had added four more sixes to take his total tally to 304.

In terms of most sixes for a single franchise, Kohli is followed by Chris Gayle (263 sixes for RCB) and Rohit Sharma (262 sixes for MI) in second and third spot.

Most sixes for a single IPL franchise

Player Runs Team Virat Kohli 304 RCB Chris Gayle 263 RCB Rohit Sharma 262 MI Kieron Pollard 258 MI MS Dhoni 257 CSK

Number three in IPL

Kohli’s 304 sixes also include those hit for RCB in the now-defunct Champions League T20. In the IPL alone, Kohli has 290 sixes under his belt, which places him third behind Chris Gayle (357 sixes) and Rohit Sharma (297 sixes).

Most sixes in IPL by a batter: