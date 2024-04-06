Virat Kohli to Chris Gayle: Top 5 players with most hundreds in T20 cricket

Virat Kohli smashed his eighth century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ninth overall in T20 cricket as he hit an unbeaten 113 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 6 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur,k during match 19 of IPL 2024.





With the help of this ton, Kohli moved to the third spot on the list of the most centuries by a men's cricketer in the history of T20 cricket. Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Chris Gayle sits at the top of the list with 22 centuries in T20 cricket to his name.

Babar ahead of Kohli

Gayle is miles away from any other batter as the second player on the list is Pakistan's Babar Azam who has hit 11 centuries, two more than his idol Virat Kohli. Babar, 29, still has age by his side and might as well get to Gayle's number.

Kohli's centuries in IPL





Virat Kohli's all centuries in IPL



8 113* 72 12 4 156.9 RR Jaipur 2024 The 35-year-old RCB player has hit eight centuries in IPL's history. Kohli hit his first century in the 2016 IPL. It was the same season in which he hit four centuries, an IPL record which is yet to be broken. The Indian maestro then hit two centuries in IPL 2022 and another one in 2019.Virat Kohli's all centuries in IPL

Kohli's centuries in T20 international

The only T20 international century for Kohli came in the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan at the Dubai Intentional Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Most catches in IPL history by Virat Kohli

It was not only the hundred that Kolhli made a record with. After he completed the catch at short mid-wicket to get Riyan Parag off Yash Dayal, he became the record holder of the most catches by a non-wicket-keeping fielder in IPL's history. He overtook Suresh Raina who had taken 109 catches in 205 matches. Kohli now has 110 in 242 matches.



