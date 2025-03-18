When is IPL starting? Check everything you need to know about IPL 2025 here

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will kick start on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the first match of the IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
A cracker of a game is expected to enthral the crowd as both teams have a changed outlook after the completion of the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025.
While the big names such as Virat Kohli (RCB), Andre Russell (KKR) and Sunil Narine (KKR) still playing for the same franchisees. However, both teams will have a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) and Rajat Patidar (RCB).
So as the countdown begins for the planet's biggest cricket extravaganza, lets deep down what every cricket fan must know before the first ball being bowled on March 22.
IPL 2025 Opening ceremony The IPL 2025 Opening ceremong will take place on March 22 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata before the start of KKR vs RCB match.
IPL 2025 rules
- Impact sub rule to continue
- DRS on wide and no ball likely to continue.
The clear picture on IPL 2025 rules is expected after BCCI's meet with IPL captains on March 20 in Mumbai.
IPL 2025 full schedule
|IPL 2025 Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|March 22, Sat
|KKR vs RCB
|19:30:00
|Kolkata
|2
|March 23, Sun
|SRH vs RR
|15:30:00
|Hyderabad
|3
|March 23, Sun
|CSK vs MI
|19:30:00
|Chennai
|4
|March 24, Mon
|DC vs LSG
|19:30:00
|Visakhapatnam
|5
|March 25, Tue
|GT vs PBKS
|19:30:00
|Ahmedabad
|6
|March 26, Wed
|RR vs KKR
|19:30:00
|Guwahati
|7
|March 27, Thu
|SRH vs LSG
|19:30:00
|Hyderabad
|8
|March 28, Fri
|CSK vs RCB
|19:30:00
|Chennai
|9
|March 29, Sat
|GT vs MI
|19:30:00
|Ahmedabad
|10
|March 30, Sun
|DC vs SRH
|15:30:00
|Visakhapatnam
|11
|March 30, Sun
|RR vs CSK
|19:30:00
|Guwahati
|12
|March 31, Mon
|MI vs KKR
|19:30:00
|Mumbai
|13
|April 1, Tue
|LSG vs PBKS
|19:30:00
|Lucknow
|14
|April 2, Wed
|RCB vs GT
|19:30:00
|Bengaluru
|15
|April 3, Thu
|KKR vs SRH
|19:30:00
|Kolkata
|16
|April 4, Fri
|LSG vs MI
|19:30:00
|Lucknow
|17
|April 5, Sat
|CSK vs DC
|15:30:00
|Chennai
|18
|April 5, Sat
|PBKS vs RR
|19:30:00
|New Chandigarh
|19
|April 6, Sun
|KKR vs LSG
|15:30:00
|Kolkata
|20
|April 6, Sun
|SRH vs GT
|19:30:00
|Hyderabad
|21
|April 7, Mon
|MI vs RCB
|19:30:00
|Mumbai
|22
|April 8, Tue
|PBKS vs CSK
|19:30:00
|New Chandigarh
|23
|April 9, Wed
|GT vs RR
|19:30:00
|Ahmedabad
|24
|April 10, Thu
|RCB vs DC
|19:30:00
|Bengaluru
|25
|April 11, Fri
|CSK vs KKR
|19:30:00
|Chennai
|26
|April 12, Sat
|LSG vs GT
|15:30:00
|Lucknow
|27
|April 12, Sat
|SRH vs PBKS
|19:30:00
|Hyderabad
|28
|April 13, Sun
|RR vs RCB
|15:30:00
|Jaipur
|29
|April 13, Sun
|DC vs MI
|19:30:00
|Delhi
|30
|April 14, Mon
|LSG vs CSK
|19:30:00
|Lucknow
|31
|April 15, Tue
|PBKS vs KKR
|19:30:00
|New Chandigarh
|32
|April 16, Wed
|DC vs RR
|19:30:00
|Delhi
|33
|April 17, Thu
|MI vs SRH
|19:30:00
|Mumbai
|34
|April 18, Fri
|RCB vs PBKS
|19:30:00
|Bengaluru
|35
|April 19, Sat
|GT vs DC
|15:30:00
|Ahmedabad
|36
|April 19, Sat
|RR vs LSG
|19:30:00
|Jaipur
|37
|April 20, Sun
|PBKS vs RCB
|15:30:00
|New Chandigarh
|38
|April 20, Sun
|MI vs CSK
|19:30:00
|Mumbai
|39
|April 21, Mon
|KKR vs GT
|19:30:00
|Kolkata
|40
|April 22, Tue
|LSG vs DC
|19:30:00
|Lucknow
|41
|April 23, Wed
|SRH vs MI
|19:30:00
|Hyderabad
|42
|April 24, Thu
|RCB vs RR
|19:30:00
|Bengaluru
|43
|April 25, Fri
|CSK vs SRH
|19:30:00
|Chennai
|44
|April 26, Sat
|KKR vs PBKS
|19:30:00
|Kolkata
|45
|April 27, Sun
|MI vs LSG
|15:30:00
|Mumbai
|46
|April 27, Sun
|DC vs RCB
|19:30:00
|Delhi
|47
|April 28, Mon
|RR vs GT
|19:30:00
|Jaipur
|48
|April 29, Tue
|DC vs KKR
|19:30:00
|Delhi
|49
|April 30, Wed
|CSK vs PBKS
|19:30:00
|Chennai
|50
|May 1, Thu
|RR vs MI
|19:30:00
|Jaipur
|51
|May 2, Fri
|GT vs SRH
|19:30:00
|Ahmedabad
|52
|May 3, Sat
|RCB vs CSK
|19:30:00
|Bengaluru
|53
|May 4, Sun
|KKR vs RR
|15:30:00
|Kolkata
|54
|May 4, Sun
|PBKS vs LSG
|19:30:00
|Dharamsala
|55
|May 5, Mon
|SRH vs DC
|19:30:00
|Hyderabad
|56
|May 6, Tue
|MI vs GT
|19:30:00
|Mumbai
|57
|May 7, Wed
|KKR vs CSK
|19:30:00
|Kolkata
|58
|May 8, Thu
|PBKS vs DC
|19:30:00
|Dharamsala
|59
|May 9, Fri
|LSG vs RCB
|19:30:00
|Lucknow
|60
|May 10, Sat
|SRH vs KKR
|19:30:00
|Hyderabad
|61
|May 11, Sun
|PBKS vs MI
|15:30:00
|Dharamsala
|62
|May 11, Sun
|DC vs GT
|19:30:00
|Delhi
|63
|May 12, Mon
|CSK vs RR
|19:30:00
|Chennai
|64
|May 13, Tue
|RCB vs SRH
|19:30:00
|Bengaluru
|65
|May 14, Wed
|GT vs LSG
|19:30:00
|Ahmedabad
|66
|May 15, Thu
|MI vs DC
|19:30:00
|Mumbai
|67
|May 16, Fri
|RR vs PBKS
|19:30:00
|Jaipur
|68
|May 17, Sat
|RCB vs KKR
|19:30:00
|Bengaluru
|69
|May 18, Sun
|GT vs CSK
|15:30:00
|Ahmedabad
|70
|May 18, Sun
|LSG vs SRH
|19:30:00
|Lucknow
|71
|May 20, Tue
|Qualifier 1
|19:30:00
|Hyderabad
|72
|May 21, Wed
|Eliminator
|19:30:00
|Hyderabad
|73
|May 23, Fri
|Qualifier 2
|19:30:00
|Kolkata
|74
|May 25, Sun
|Final
|19:30:00
|Kolkata
Check out all the key details about IPL 2025 here When is IPL 2025 starting?
IPL 2025 will begin on March 22 at 7:30 PM IST.
When will IPL 2025 final take place?
The grand finale of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will take place on May 25, 2025.
What is the live match timings for IPL 2025? IPL matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST. On double-header days, the first match of the day will begin at 3:30 PM IST. How many teams are participating in IPL 2025?
A total of 10 teams will compete in the tournament.
How many matches will be played in IPL 2025?
The tournament will feature 74 matches, including 70 league matches, 3 playoff matches, and the Final.
Where will IPL 2025 matches be played?
The matches will be held across 13 cities in India.
IPL 2025 venues and stadium names
|IPL 2025 venue details
|Team
|Stadium name
|City
|Delhi Capitals
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium,
|Visakhapatnam
|Rajasthan Royals
|Swai Mann Singh Stadium
|Jaipur
|Barsapara Stadium
|Guwahati
|Punjab Kings
|New PCA Stadium
|Chandigarh
|HPCA Stadium
|Dharamsala
|Gujarat Titans
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|Ahmedabad
|Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede Stadium
|Mumbai
|Chennai Super Kings
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|Chennai
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|M Chinnaswany Stadium
|Bengaluru
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Ekana Stadium
|Lucknow
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Eden Gardens
|Kolkata
Which city will host the IPL 2025 opening ceremony and final?
Kolkata will host both the opening ceremony and the Final as Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions.
League Format and Match Structure
How many league matches will each team play?
Each team will play 14 league matches (7 home and 7 away).
How are the fixtures determined for each team?
- Each team will play against 5 teams twice.
- The remaining 4 teams will be played only once—2 at home and 2 away.
What is the group format for IPL 2025?
- Teams in the same group will play against each other twice.
- Each team will also play twice against one team from the opposite group.
IPL 2025 groups
Group A
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Rajasthan Royals
Punjab Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
Group B
Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Titans
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Lucknow Super Giants
Do groups determine the IPL 2025 points table?A: No, the IPL 2025 points table is determined collectively for all 10 teams. The top four teams after the league phase qualify for the playoffs, regardless of their group placement.
Who are the defending champions of IPL 2025?
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the defending champions.
How to watch the live telecast of IPL 2025 in India?
Star Sports Networks will live telecast IPL 2025 matches in India on its various channels, namely, Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD, Star Sports 3 among others.
How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 in India for free?
While Jio customers need to recharge with 299 or more to watch the IPL 2025 matches live in India, fans who have the subscription of JioHostar can watch the cricketing action unfolds on the app and website.