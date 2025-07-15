27 all out! West Indies register their lowest score in Tests; full list

|Rank
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|1
|New Zealand
|26
|v England
|Auckland
|25 Mar 1955
|2
|West Indies
|27
|v Australia
|Kingston
|12 Jul 2025
|3
|South Africa
|30
|v England
|Gqeberha
|13 Feb 1896
|4
|South Africa
|30
|v England
|Birmingham
|14 Jun 1924
|5
|South Africa
|35
|v England
|Cape Town
|1 Apr 1899
|6
|South Africa
|36
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|12 Feb 1932
|7
|Australia
|36
|v England
|Birmingham
|29 May 1902
|8
|India
|36
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|17 Dec 2020
|9
|Ireland
|38
|v England
|Lord's
|24 Jul 2019
|10
|New Zealand
|42
|v Australia
|Wellington
|29 Mar 1946
|11
|Australia
|42
|v England
|Sydney
|10 Feb 1888
|12
|India
|42
|v England
|Lord's
|20 Jun 1974
|13
|Sri Lanka
|42
|v South Africa
|Durban
|27 Nov 2024
|14
|South Africa
|43
|v England
|Cape Town
|25 Mar 1889
|15
|Bangladesh
|43
|v West Indies
|North Sound
|4 Jul 2018
|16
|Australia
|44
|v England
|The Oval
|10 Aug 1896
|17
|South Africa
|45
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|12 Feb 1932
|18
|England
|45
|v Australia
|Sydney
|28 Jan 1887
|19
|New Zealand
|45
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|2 Jan 2013
|20
|India
|46
|v New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|16 Oct 2024
Starc sinks West Indies in Kingston
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app