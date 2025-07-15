27 all out! West Indies register their lowest score in Tests; full list

ALSO READ: ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table after WI vs AUS 3rd Test Modern-day Test cricket is known for exceptionally high-scoring matches, with teams regularly posting totals of 300–400 and above. But on Tuesday morning, West Indies, while chasing a 204-run target against Australia in the third Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, did the exact opposite. The Caribbean side recorded an unwanted milestone in red-ball cricket after being dismissed for just 27 runs and losing the match by 176 runs. This is the West Indies’ lowest total ever in Test cricket. Their previous lowest was 47, recorded against England in 2004 at the same venue.

However, despite being dismissed for a forgettable 27 against Australia, West Indies still ranks second on the list of teams with the lowest Test totals. The record belongs to New Zealand, who were bundled out for just 26 against England at Auckland in 1955. West Indies’ 27 all out is the 26th instance of a team being dismissed for under 50 in Test cricket—and only the second time a side has lost all 10 wickets for fewer than 30 runs. Full list of lowest team totals in Test cricket: Rank Team Score Opposition Ground Match Date 1 New Zealand 26 v England Auckland 25 Mar 1955 2 West Indies 27 v Australia Kingston 12 Jul 2025 3 South Africa 30 v England Gqeberha 13 Feb 1896 4 South Africa 30 v England Birmingham 14 Jun 1924 5 South Africa 35 v England Cape Town 1 Apr 1899 6 South Africa 36 v Australia Melbourne 12 Feb 1932 7 Australia 36 v England Birmingham 29 May 1902 8 India 36 v Australia Adelaide 17 Dec 2020 9 Ireland 38 v England Lord's 24 Jul 2019 10 New Zealand 42 v Australia Wellington 29 Mar 1946 11 Australia 42 v England Sydney 10 Feb 1888 12 India 42 v England Lord's 20 Jun 1974 13 Sri Lanka 42 v South Africa Durban 27 Nov 2024 14 South Africa 43 v England Cape Town 25 Mar 1889 15 Bangladesh 43 v West Indies North Sound 4 Jul 2018 16 Australia 44 v England The Oval 10 Aug 1896 17 South Africa 45 v Australia Melbourne 12 Feb 1932 18 England 45 v Australia Sydney 28 Jan 1887 19 New Zealand 45 v South Africa Cape Town 2 Jan 2013 20 India 46 v New Zealand Bengaluru 16 Oct 2024

Starc sinks West Indies in Kingston Australia crushed West Indies by 176 runs in the third Test at Sabina Park, completing a 3-0 series sweep in dramatic fashion. Chasing 204, the hosts crumbled for just 27—the second-lowest total in Test history—thanks to a devastating display of fast bowling by Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. Starc tore through the top order with a five-wicket haul in his first 15 deliveries, including a triple-wicket maiden in the opening over. He finished with sensational figures of 6 for 9 in 8 overs, marking his 15th five-wicket haul and his 400th Test wicket in his 100th appearance.