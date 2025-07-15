ENG vs IND 4th Test: Date, playing 11 changes, Manchester Stadium key stats

After the dramatic Lord's Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, England will now take on India in the 4th Test of the 5-match series at Old Trafford cricket ground, Manchester, with the match scheduled to be played from July 23rd–July 27th.

England taking a 2-1 lead into the Test match will give them a whole lot of confidence, while Shubman Gill and co. would be looking forward to leveling the series again and taking it into the final match.

ALSO READ: Ravindra Jadeja: The only Mr consistent of Tests in Gautam Gambhir era England won the 3rd Test at Lord's by a small margin of 22 runs in a match that saw many twists and turns from both sides and some mind-blowing displays of batting and bowling. These Tests also have an impact on the World Test Championship standings, with India slipping to 4th spot after the recent defeat. This adds more of an incentive for teams to give it their best in order to get the better of their opponents.

England vs India Potential Playing 11 Changes India As far as the visitors are concerned, the biggest question for the Manchester Test will be whether their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will play in the Test or not. After missing the 2nd Test due to workload management, Bumrah returned to the playing XI in the third Test and picked up 7 wickets in 2 innings, including a fifer in the 1st innings. However, with India losing the Test series if they fail to win the next Test, it is expected that Bumrah will make an appearance again. If Bumrah is not able to play, Prasidh Krishna will be the likely replacement for him in Manchester but will dampen India's hopes of coming back in the series. Arsdeep Singh is the other choice, who can use seamer friendly situation and would give provide variation with his left-arm pace bowling.

With the bat, only one replacement comes to mind for now, Sai Sudharsan in place of Karun Nair. The number 3 position has been the talking point in these Tests, and Karun Nair hasn't been able to justify his place in the eleven as of now. With a dismal showing in the Lord's Test as well, he is expected to make way for Sudharsan, who hasn't got many chances so far. India Probable Playing 11 for 4th Test: ALSO READ: Will Bumrah play in the Manchester Test? Gill says, 'you will know soon' Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England For England, their players have been giving decent returns in the series so far, with the return of Jofra Archer boosting the squad even further, as was evident in the Lord's Test. While pacer Gus Atkinson was expected to return as well, he remains in the squad for now. With no injury concerns to the Three Lions so far except a small injury to spinner Shoaib Bashir, which he came back from pretty quickly in the game, England will try to field the same eleven for the Manchester Test as well. Potential Playing 11: