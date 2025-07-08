367 not out: When Mulder chose not to break great Brian Lara's Test record

South Africa’s stand-in Test captain Wiaan Mulder made headlines on Monday, 7 July, during the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, not just for his phenomenal batting display, but also for a decision that divided fans and experts alike. With a rare opportunity to break Brian Lara’s long-standing record of 400 not out in a Test innings, Mulder stunned many by declaring the Proteas' innings while unbeaten on 367.

Mulder’s surprise declaration at 626/5

Resuming Day 2 with the South Africans in a dominant position, Mulder raced past 350 during the morning session. By lunch, he remained not out on 367, just 34 runs short of eclipsing Lara’s iconic 400, set against England in 2004. Given the match situation, South Africa well in control and Zimbabwe struggling, it seemed inevitable that Mulder would go for the milestone.

ALSO READ: RCB star Yash Dayal booked for alleged sexual misconduct in Ghaziabad But to everyone’s surprise, Mulder walked out after lunch not to resume his innings, but to declare it. The team’s total stood at a commanding 626 for 5. The decision immediately sparked debate online, with cricket fans and pundits torn between admiration and disappointment. 'Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be' Speaking after the day's play, Mulder explained his rationale. The Proteas skipper revealed that he consulted with South Africa coach Shukri Conrad before making the call. “First things first. We had enough to bowl (at). Brian Lara is a legend. He got 400 or 401 or something against England and for someone to keep that record, it is special,” Mulder said.

“I spoke to Shuks (coach), and spoke about letting the legends keep (that record). Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be,” he added. Mixed Reactions from fans and legends Social media erupted with a mix of admiration and frustration. Some praised Mulder’s humility, while others argued he missed a once-in-a-lifetime chance to etch his name in the record books. Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn weighed in with his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “SA will win this Test with a day to spare. Those few overs after lunch will never haunt them. 400 was deserved. That said, 367 is an amazing achievement. Congratulations, Wessie!”

Historical parallels with Mark Taylor ALSO READ: Bumrah will definitely return to India's 11 in Lord's: Shubman Gill Cricket fans quickly drew parallels between Mulder's gesture and Mark Taylor’s famous declaration in 1998. The Australian skipper had declared his side’s innings at 334 not out against Pakistan, the same score as Sir Donald Bradman’s highest Test total, choosing not to surpass the Australian legend out of respect. Taylor later remarked he didn’t want to be remembered as “the man who overtook Bradman,” a sentiment that echoes in Mulder’s decision. Records broken by Mulder despite the missed 400 Despite opting out of chasing 400, Mulder’s innings still smashed several records. His 367 not out is now the highest individual Test score by a South African, surpassing Hashim Amla’s 311* against England in 2012. It is also the fifth-highest score in Test history and the highest since Mahela Jayawardene’s 374 in 2006.