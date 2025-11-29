Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Kohli's strike-rotation ability will be crucial in the ODI series: KL Rahul

Kohli's strike-rotation ability will be crucial in the ODI series: KL Rahul

Rahul candidly stated that India's struggles against spin have become a recurring concern, especially in home conditions where they traditionally thrived

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli. Photo: Creimas for BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

On the eve of India’s opening ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, stand-in skipper KL Rahul framed the upcoming white-ball assignment as an opportunity for the team to reset and recover from recent disappointments in Test cricket.
 
While acknowledging the quality South Africa bring as an opponent, Rahul emphasised that India’s success in the ODI series will hinge on sharper batting fundamentals — with Virat Kohli’s mastery of strike-rotation emerging as a particularly important asset.
 
Rahul, now back in a leadership role, admitted that India’s long-standing ability to dominate spin has dipped in recent seasons, especially on home pitches that once served as their stronghold. As he put it, the team must rebuild its rhythm, trust its processes and rediscover its identity as a commanding batting unit. 
 

Spin woes continue to haunt India

Rahul candidly stated that India’s struggles against spin have become a recurring concern, especially in home conditions where they traditionally thrived. He admitted the team had “not played spin well enough” in the last couple of seasons and suggested that the reasons behind the dip were still unclear. Referring to recent setbacks against New Zealand and South Africa in Test cricket — where Indian batters were repeatedly undone by turn and accuracy — Rahul noted that the issue required both technical recalibration and tactical discipline.

He stressed that overcoming the problem would be a “long-haul improvement” rather than a quick fix. According to him, the batting group would need to reflect individually, refine their methods and consult seniors known for excellence against spin to regain confidence.

Kohli’s role becomes central to India’s ODI plans

Speaking about Virat Kohli’s intense training session, Rahul highlighted that the former captain’s dedication to strike-rotation remains unmatched in the ODI format. He indicated that Kohli’s ability to turn tight singles and keep the scoreboard moving would be crucial in the upcoming series, especially on Indian pitches where building momentum often matters more than hitting boundaries.
 
Rahul said Kohli’s presence naturally lifted the dressing room, adding stability and assurance to a squad looking to rebound from a difficult Test series. With Rohit Sharma also returning, he believed the team would benefit from the senior duo’s clarity of thought and tactical awareness.

Focus on fresh start and balanced selections

Rahul reiterated that India’s immediate focus was on regaining rhythm and executing their ODI plans with conviction. He downplayed the Test defeats, suggesting the team was intent on “forgetting what happened a week ago” and instead putting forward a collective performance in the shorter format.
 
On the selection front, Rahul noted that the XI would be finalised only after assessing the Ranchi surface, although he described the ground as historically favourable for batting. Ravindra Jadeja’s return, he said, brought invaluable experience, especially with India looking to rebuild confidence in the middle overs.

Gaikwad and Pant face selection tightrope

Rahul admitted that Ruturaj Gaikwad had been “unlucky” to miss consistent opportunities due to a stable top order. He assured that the team management valued Gaikwad highly and would find the right moment to integrate him into the XI.
 
Regarding Rishabh Pant, Rahul suggested that although the wicketkeeper-batter remained a strong contender, competition for spots meant tough calls were inevitable. He indicated that Pant could play as a specialist batter if required but hinted that he might not start the opening ODI.

Dhoni factor looms large in Ranchi

With MS Dhoni likely to attend the match in his hometown, Rahul remarked that Dhoni’s presence always added an unmistakable spark to both fans and players. He said the team grew up watching Dhoni lead with calm authority and that spotting him in the stands still created a “buzz” that energised the group.

Topics : KL Rahul Virat Kohli Cricket News India cricket team South Africa cricket team India vs South Africa

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

