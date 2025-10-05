India vs Pakistan live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 telecast

A contest charged with emotions rather than balance on paper awaits as India take on Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 today in Colombo. India enter as overwhelming favourites, having beaten Pakistan in all 11 ODIs so far. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side began their campaign with a gritty 59-run win over Sri Lanka, showcasing batting depth and bowling variety.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025 In contrast, Pakistan’s batting woes resurfaced in their seven-wicket defeat to Bangladesh, where partnerships were scarce. Their bowlers, led by Fatima Sana and Diana Baig, impressed but lacked runs to defend. India may bring in Renuka Singh to exploit seam movement, while Pakistan desperately need stability at the top. With history and form stacked against them, Pakistan face a stern test today.

But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India-W vs Pakistan-W broadcast details Territory/Region TV Broadcaster(s) Digital Platform(s) India Star Sports (via JioStar distribution) JioHotstar Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed) JioHotstar Sri Lanka Maharaja TV (TV1) www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go Australia Prime Video Prime Video New Zealand Sky TV Sky Go USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV app Caribbean, S. America ESPN Disney+ Bangladesh TSM (T-Sports, Toffee) Toffee Pakistan PTV, TEN Sports Myco, Tamasha Middle East & N. Africa Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV) Starzplay Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport app Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Digicel Play Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+ Malaysia, Hong Kong Astro Cricket Astro Go Afghanistan, Others ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.) ICC.tv

How to Watch India vs Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information When will the India vs Pakistan match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? India will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 5. What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 5? The match between India and Pakistan will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.