ICC WTC Final SA vs AUS: Highest successful run chase in Tests at Lord's

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final match between South Africa and Australia has entered its final stage, with the Proteas needing to chase a target of 282 runs set by Australia in the fourth and final innings to lift their first ICC trophy since 1998. But for this, the Temba Bavuma-led side has to create history by successfully chasing the joint second-highest total in the fourth innings at Lord’s to win the match.
Before today, only four times has a 200-plus total ever been chased at Lord’s cricket ground. The highest successful run chase at this venue is by West Indies, who chased down 344 runs set by England back in 1984. The home team, England, holds the record for the next three highest chases—289, 272, and 218—all against New Zealand in 2004, 2022 and 1965, respectively. Check WTC final South Africa vs australia full scorecard here
South Africa will have a tall task in front of them, as not just the 200-plus target chase is tough at this venue, but any score above 100 also takes a lot of effort. In fact, out of 147 Test matches played at Lord’s before this match, only on 20 occasions has a total in triple digits ever been successfully chased down.
Highest successful run chase in Tests at Lord’s cricket ground
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|West Indies
|344/1
|v England
|Lord's
|28 Jun 1984
|England
|282/3
|v New Zealand
|Lord's
|20 May 2004
|England
|279/5
|v New Zealand
|Lord's
|2 Jun 2022
|England
|218/3
|v New Zealand
|Lord's
|17 Jun 1965
|England
|193/5
|v West Indies
|Lord's
|17 May 2012
|England
|191/8
|v West Indies
|Lord's
|29 Jun 2000
|England
|163/2
|v Bangladesh
|Lord's
|27 May 2010
|Pakistan
|141/8
|v England
|Lord's
|18 Jun 1992
|England
|137/3
|v Australia
|Lord's
|21 Jul 1890
|India
|136/5
|v England
|Lord's
|5 Jun 1986
|Australia
|131/2
|v England
|Lord's
|11 Jun 1921
|Australia
|127/6
|v England
|Lord's
|27 Jun 1985
|Australia
|119/4
|v England
|Lord's
|22 Jun 1989
|England
|118/3
|v New Zealand
|Lord's
|24 Aug 1978
|England
|111/4
|v Australia
|Lord's
|22 Jun 1896
|England
|108/1
|v India
|Lord's
|27 Jun 1936
|England
|108/2
|v India
|Lord's
|18 Jun 1959
|England
|107/1
|v West Indies
|Lord's
|7 Sep 2017
|England
|100/2
|v West Indies
|Lord's
|24 Jun 1939
|England
|100/3
|v Sri Lanka
|Lord's
|25 Aug 1988