Artists pay tribute to Zubeen Garg during ICC Women's WC opening ceremony

During the mid-innings break of the India-Sri Lanka Women’s World Cup clash in Guwahati, singer Shreya Ghoshal delivered a heartfelt 13-minute performance honoring the late Zubeen Garg. Blending some of his most cherished songs with the tournament’s theme track Bring It Home, she struck an emotional chord with the 25,000-strong crowd. A month after the tragic death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, is hosting the opening game of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 between co-hosts India and Sri Lanka. As a mark of respect to Garg and his contribution to the state, the opening ceremony will feature a special tribute.

Fans held banners and chanted “Joy Zubeen Da!” in memory of the Assamese legend, whose sudden demise in Singapore on September 19 left the state grieving. The tribute reached its peak when Ghoshal concluded with Garg’s evergreen “Mayabini Ratir Bukut,” a song he had once hoped would be sung in his memory, leaving the ACA Barsapara Stadium awash in emotion. ALSO READ: India vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Earlier, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup opening ceremony in Guwahati will honour the late Zubeen Garg with a special musical tribute.

Who was Zubeen Garg? Zubeen Garg was a legendary singer, composer, and musician from Assam who became a cultural icon for his extraordinary contribution to regional and national music. Born in Meghalaya in 1972, he rose to fame through his Assamese debut album Anamika in 1992 and went on to record over 38,000 songs in Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, and 40 other languages. Garg’s popularity in Assam stemmed from his deep connection to local traditions, mastery over 12 instruments, and memorable hits like Ya Ali, which made him a household name across India. His dynamic career, spanning over three decades, inspired generations and made him Assam’s highest-paid and most influential musical artist.