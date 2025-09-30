Handshake drama hangs over India vs Pakistan Women's WC clash on October 5

After three back-to-back Sundays starting September 14, the biggest drama in world cricket was India refusing to shake hands with Pakistani players or team management during the Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The drama intensified when, after winning the final, India refused to take the trophy from Pakistani Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who, instead of letting someone else present the trophy, took it with him to his hotel, leaving the champions without medals or the trophy.

Now, exactly a week after the final drama, India and Pakistan are once again set to come face to face, but this time in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, where the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women in blue face the same dilemma—whether to stick to the stance taken by their male counterparts or move away from the controversy by keeping things simple, adding more pressure on the hosts of the tournament.

Already a tense fixture The India vs Pakistan match at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is already shaping up to be a one-of-its-kind game. Despite India co-hosting the tournament, they will be playing Pakistan in Colombo as part of the BCCI–PCB deal earlier this year, which states that any match played between the arch-rivals will take place at a neutral venue. This settlement came after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, citing security reasons. Will Harmanpreet and Co feel extra pressure? Former India players believe Harmanpreet Kaur will have to deal with more than just cricket when India face Pakistan. Shobha Pandit urged the team to maintain restraint and respect despite the political tensions, backing Harman’s decision whatever it may be. Sandhya Agarwal, meanwhile, felt Harman should take a cue from Suryakumar Yadav’s calm handling of the men’s team’s situation, without treating it as added pressure.

Indian skipper on the situation At the captains’ press meet, held separately in Bengaluru and Colombo to avoid India and Pakistan sharing the same stage, Harmanpreet Kaur kept her response measured. She stressed that the team’s focus remained solely on cricket and that off-field issues were beyond her control. According to her, such matters were neither discussed in the dressing room nor allowed to distract the players, with the emphasis firmly on performing on the field. Pakistani players demand boycott The build-up to the India-Pakistan World Cup game has already seen emotions running high online. After Haris Rauf’s airplane celebration grabbed attention, pictures of Pakistan pacer Fatima mirroring a similar gesture against South Africa quickly went viral. Adding fuel to the debate, former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal suggested on a TV channel that Pakistan’s women’s team should even consider pulling out of the World Cup to make a political statement.