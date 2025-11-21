Friday, November 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA: Stand-in captain Pant braces for high-stakes Guwahati Test

IND vs SA: Stand-in captain Pant braces for high-stakes Guwahati Test

With South Africa holding a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, and Shubman Gill ruled out, Pant admitted the situation is far from ideal

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill

Rishabh Pant to lead India in Guwahati Test as Shubman Gill to miss first Test as captain.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rishabh Pant walked into the pre-match press conference on Friday wearing his trademark calm, but beneath the surface lay the weight of a moment many cricketers never experience — captaining India in a one-off Test under immense pressure. With South Africa holding a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, and Shubman Gill ruled out, Pant admitted the situation is far from ideal. Yet, he insisted he would not allow the scale of the occasion to cloud his judgement.
 
“One-off match is not best scenario for a captain but I am thankful to BCCI for giving me this honour,” Pant said, acknowledging the challenge but refusing to be overwhelmed. “Sometimes, if you think too much about a big occasion, it doesn't help.”
 
 
India, bruised by defeat at Eden Gardens, now enter a must-win contest in Guwahati with their season’s red-ball narrative at stake. 
 
Gill’s Exit: A blow India didn’t want

Also Read

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant pips Sehwag to hit most sixes for India in Test history

Rishabh Pant

India A vs South Africa A: Pant comes out to bat after retiring hurt

Rishabh Pant

Pant returns as BCCI announces India's squad for South Africa Tests

Rishabh Pant

India squad for South Africa Tests: Pant set to return after injury layoff

IND vs SA Rishabh Pant

IND A vs SA A 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 action today?

 
Shubman Gill’s absence hung heavy over India’s preparations. The opener suffered a neck spasm in the first Test and was later hospitalised, ruling him out of the decider. Pant revealed the replacement has already been finalised, though the management is keeping the decision under wraps.
 
“We have taken a decision on who will play in place of Shubman. The person who will play knows he is playing,” Pant said, hinting at clarity internally even as the think-tank maintained silence publicly.
 
Pant lauded Gill’s resolve, revealing that the regular captain pushed through discomfort in an attempt to make himself available.
 
“Shubman was keen to play the match. He showed resilience even when body was not permitting and that’s the attitude you want to see,” Pant said. “I am having a chat with Gill every day.”
 
Gill’s exit is not merely the loss of a top-order batter; it is the removal of a strategic anchor in a fragile batting line-up searching for rhythm and confidence.
 
Pant’s captaincy test: Calm head in a fiery cauldron
 
Pant, known for audacity with the bat and instinctive brilliance behind the stumps, now steps into a leadership role shaped by uncertainty. But if the magnitude of the responsibility bothered him, he refused to show it.
 
“I don’t want to over-think. We had a tough first Test and we need to do whatever is required to win the Test,” he said.
 
What stood out, however, was his vision for leadership. “I want to be conventional and also blend with out-of-box thinking. Want to have nice balance… We have to keep things simple and the team that plays better cricket will win it.”
 
It is a window into Pant’s philosophy: part calculated, part instinctive — very much like the player himself.
 
As India brace for a South African unit that outplayed them in Kolkata with discipline and conviction, Pant’s tactical clarity and temperament will be tested like never before.

More From This Section

Ashes 2025-26, 1st Test Day 1: Australia vs England live score updates

Australia vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st Ashes Test Day 1: Smith, Labuschagne depart in quick succession

All you need to know about India vs South Africa 2nd Test to be held at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11, live timings, live streaming

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 semifinal: All you need to know

Rising Stars Asia Cup SF 1: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11, live streaming

Mitchell Starc

1st Ashes Test: Starc lights up Perth Stadium as ENG's bazball fizzles out

Shai Hope

Shai Hope becomes first batter to score ton vs all 12-Test playing nations

Topics : Rishabh Pant Cricket News India vs South Africa India cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon