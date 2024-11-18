Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live timing (IST), live streaming

The Pakistani cricket team, after losing the three-match T20 International series with a match to spare, will take the field for the final and third T20 of the series against Australia at Hobart on Monday, November 18.

ALSO READ: Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd T20: Aussies clinch T20 series 2-0, beat PAK by 13 runs Pakistan hoped to replicate their ODI series performance against the Aussies but were let down by their batters in the first two T20 matches of the series as they failed to chase down the total on each occasion. Mohammad Rizwan and company will aim to perform better with the bat in the final T20 and walk away with some pride after a win.

On the other hand, the hosts, Australia, under Josh Inglis, will aim to win the final T20 and complete the clean sweep against Pakistan to redeem their earlier ODI series loss.

Australia vs Pakistan playing 11 for 3rd T20

Australia playing 11 (probable): Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell

More From This Section

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20s

In head-to-head records in T20 cricket, Australia, after two back-to-back wins in the last two games, have equalled the win-loss record against Pakistan at 13-13.

Total matches: 27

27 Australia won: 13

13 Pakistan won: 13

13 No result: 1

Australia vs Pakistan T20 squads

Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live telecast and streaming details

When will the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match take place?

The Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match will take place on Monday, November 18.

At what time will the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live toss take place on November 18?

The live toss for the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 will take place at 1 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between Australia and Pakistan 3rd T20 start on November 18?

The Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 will begin at 1:30 PM IST in Hobart.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match in India?

The live telecast of the 3rd T20 match between Australia and Pakistan will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20 match between Australia and Pakistan will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.