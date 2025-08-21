What is the Bronco Test proposed by BCCI to improve players' fitness level?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has tightened its focus on player fitness, introducing new measures to help cricketers cope with extended seasons. After mandating the Yo-Yo Test for selection, the board has now proposed the Bronco Test, a rugby-inspired drill designed to improve stamina and agility through shuttle runs.

What is Bronco Test?

The Bronco Test measures aerobic capacity and endurance through repeated shuttle runs. Players run 20 metres, then 40 metres, and then 60 metres, completing one set. This sequence is repeated five times in succession without a break, covering a total of 1,200 metres.

Why is Bronco Test being introduced? The push for the Bronco Test comes after India’s 2025 Anderson Tendulkar Trophy campaign, where several players, especially fast bowlers, struggled with injuries. Of the six pacers picked for the series, only Mohammed Siraj managed to feature in all five Tests without fitness issues. Special focus on pacers India’s strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux has urged fast bowlers to focus on building endurance through running rather than relying solely on gym training, a recommendation backed by head coach Gautam Gambhir. Indian players have been set a target of finishing the drill within six minutes, making it a demanding challenge that tests stamina, speed, and recovery ability. Unlike strength-heavy gym workouts, the test focuses on sustained running, making it particularly relevant for pace bowlers.

Bronco Test already in use The Bronco Test is already being conducted at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. While the Yo-Yo Test and the 2-km time trial have long been standard benchmarks for cricketers, the Bronco Test has been added to raise fitness standards further. Several contracted players have already undergone the test to establish consistent benchmarks. How does Bronco Test compare with Yo-Yo Test? The Yo-Yo Test, still in use by the Indian team, involves shuttle runs between two markers 20 metres apart at progressively increasing speeds dictated by audio beeps. After each 40-metre run, players get 10 seconds to recover before the pace increases. The test continues until the player can no longer keep up with the beeps, with Level 17.1 set as the minimum benchmark.