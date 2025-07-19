Technique adjustment key to KL Rahul's success in England: Ravi Shastri

ALSO READ: ENG W vs IND W 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES A slight but crucial change in technique has brought out the best in KL Rahul during India’s ongoing Test series against England. The elegant right-hander, who has often divided opinion with his inconsistency in the longest format, has shown signs of hitting his peak at the age of 33. With 375 runs from three Tests, including two centuries and a fifty at an average of 62.50, Rahul has emerged as one of India's standout performers. Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes Rahul’s success is rooted in a front-foot adjustment that has brought stability, precision, and more productive shot-making to his game. Shastri feels the senior batter is in his prime and must now maximise his potential over the next few seasons.

Subtle Change, Significant Impact Shastri pointed out that a minor tweak in Rahul’s front-foot positioning—both in his stance and while defending—has made a major difference to his output. According to him, the new approach allows Rahul’s bat to flow more freely and enables him to present the full face of the blade, even when working the ball through mid-wicket. The former India captain also noted that this adjustment has helped Rahul eliminate the recurring problem of falling over or getting trapped leg-before or bowled—modes of dismissal that plagued him in the past. He explained that Rahul used to close the bat face too early, often resulting in soft dismissals when the ball moved in.

More Secure, More Productive While the conditions in England this time haven’t offered extravagant seam movement, Shastri underlined that Rahul has still demonstrated the technique to counter swing and seam when it has occurred. He called the Karnataka batter “technically sound” and said Rahul’s refined game gives him the confidence to handle English conditions more comfortably now than in previous tours. Shastri admitted that while no one ever questioned Rahul’s natural talent, there was general frustration over his inability to consistently deliver big scores. That inconsistency, according to him, made people more critical of Rahul than they might have been otherwise.