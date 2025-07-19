Home / Cricket / News / Technique adjustment key to KL Rahul's success in England: Ravi Shastri

Technique adjustment key to KL Rahul's success in England: Ravi Shastri

Shastri pointed out that a minor tweak in Rahul's front-foot positioning-both in his stance and while defending-has made a major difference to his output

KL Rahul
KL Rahul
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A slight but crucial change in technique has brought out the best in KL Rahul during India’s ongoing Test series against England. The elegant right-hander, who has often divided opinion with his inconsistency in the longest format, has shown signs of hitting his peak at the age of 33. With 375 runs from three Tests, including two centuries and a fifty at an average of 62.50, Rahul has emerged as one of India's standout performers. Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes Rahul’s success is rooted in a front-foot adjustment that has brought stability, precision, and more productive shot-making to his game. Shastri feels the senior batter is in his prime and must now maximise his potential over the next few seasons. 

Subtle Change, Significant Impact

Shastri pointed out that a minor tweak in Rahul’s front-foot positioning—both in his stance and while defending—has made a major difference to his output. According to him, the new approach allows Rahul’s bat to flow more freely and enables him to present the full face of the blade, even when working the ball through mid-wicket.
 
The former India captain also noted that this adjustment has helped Rahul eliminate the recurring problem of falling over or getting trapped leg-before or bowled—modes of dismissal that plagued him in the past. He explained that Rahul used to close the bat face too early, often resulting in soft dismissals when the ball moved in.

More Secure, More Productive

While the conditions in England this time haven’t offered extravagant seam movement, Shastri underlined that Rahul has still demonstrated the technique to counter swing and seam when it has occurred. He called the Karnataka batter “technically sound” and said Rahul’s refined game gives him the confidence to handle English conditions more comfortably now than in previous tours.
 
Shastri admitted that while no one ever questioned Rahul’s natural talent, there was general frustration over his inability to consistently deliver big scores. That inconsistency, according to him, made people more critical of Rahul than they might have been otherwise.

Time to Capitalise on His Prime

Having witnessed Rahul’s growth and hunger firsthand, Shastri believes the next few years could define the legacy of the stylish opener. He hopes Rahul will now begin a sustained period of dominance with the bat, especially given India’s heavy home calendar.
 
According to Shastri, Rahul must aim to raise his Test average closer to the 50-mark over the next few seasons. He stressed that the batter's current form suggests a golden phase may be beginning—one where Rahul finally lives up to the potential that has long been evident to everyone.
 
From 61 Tests, Rahul currently averages 35.3 with 3,632 runs, 10 hundreds and 18 fifties. But with a more compact technique and renewed confidence, the best may still be yet to come.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ENG W vs IND W 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss delayed due to rain

IPL ownership in The Hundred: ECB's new lifeline for county cricket

Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls out of Yorkshire deal citing personal reasons

Contract limits PCB's bid to release interim coach Azhar Mahmood: Report

Mohammed Shami named in Bengal probables, eyes domestic comeback

Topics :KL RahulIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamIndia vs EnglandRavi Shastri

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story