Home / Cricket / News / Boland 10th Australian to take hat-trick in Tests; check who are 9 others

Boland 10th Australian to take hat-trick in Tests; check who are 9 others

While Scott Boland is the 10th Australian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket, he is the 45th bowler overall to achieve this milestone

Scott Boland vs West Indies at Sabina Park
Scott Boland vs West Indies at Sabina Park
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Australian pacer, Scott Boland, etched his name into the history books of cricket early on Tuesday morning with a Test hat-trick in the third Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. Boland, while bowling just his second over in the innings, got the wickets of Justin Graves, Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican on the first three balls of the over to become the 10th Aussie bowler to claim a Test hat-trick.
 
Before Boland, the last Australian to secure a Test hat-trick was Peter Siddle, who achieved this milestone against England at Brisbane back in 2010. F R Spofforth was the first Australian to take a Test hat-trick, back in 1879. 
 
H Trumble and T J Matthews are the only two Aussie bowlers to have two Test hat-tricks to their names. Both of Trumble’s hat-tricks came against England—first in 1902, then in 1904. Meanwhile, T J Matthews is the only bowler to have two hat-tricks in the same match. He achieved this with hat-tricks in both innings of the Test match against South Africa back in 1912.

Full list of Australian bowlers with Test hat-tricks

Bowler Match Ground Season
FR Spofforth Aus v Eng Melbourne 1878-79
H Trumble Aus v Eng Melbourne 1901-02
H Trumble Aus v Eng Melbourne 1903-04
TJ Matthews (1st Inns) Aus v RSA Manchester 1912
TJ Matthews (2nd Inns) Aus v RSA Manchester 1912
LF Kline Aus v RSA Cape Town 1957-58
MG Hughes Aus v WI Perth 1988-89
DW Fleming Aus v Pak Rawalpindi 1994-95
SK Warne Aus v Eng Melbourne 1994-95
GD McGrath Aus v WI Perth 2000-01
PM Siddle Aus v Eng Brisbane 2010-11
Scott Boland AUS v WI Kingston 2025

Boland 45th bowler overall to take hat-trick in Tests

While Scott Boland is the 10th Australian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket, he is the 45th bowler overall to achieve this milestone.

Full list of bowlers with hat-tricks in Test cricket

Bowler Batters to get out Match Venue Season
FR Spofforth VPFA Royle, FA Mackinnon, T Emmett Aus v Eng Melbourne 1878–79
W Bates PS McDonnell, G Giffen, GJ Bonnor Eng v Aus Melbourne 1882–83
J Briggs WF Giffen, ST Callaway, JM Blackham Eng v Aus Sydney 1891–92
GA Lohmann FJ Cook, J Middleton, JT Willoughby Eng v RSA Port Elizabeth 1895–96
JT Hearne C Hill, SE Gregory, MA Noble Eng v Aus Leeds 1899
H Trumble AO Jones, JR Gunn, SF Barnes Aus v Eng Melbourne 1901–02
H Trumble BJT Bosanquet, PF Warner, AFA Lilley Aus v Eng Melbourne 1903–04
TJ Matthews (1st) R Beaumont, SJ Pegler, TA Ward Aus v RSA Manchester 1912
TJ Matthews (2nd) HW Taylor, RO Schwartz, TA Ward Aus v RSA Manchester 1912
MJC Allom TC Lowry, KC James, FT Badcock Eng v NZ Christchurch 1929–30
TWJ Goddard AD Nourse, N Gordon, WW Wade Eng v RSA Johannesburg 1938–39
PJ Loader JDC Goddard, S Ramadhin, R Gilchrist Eng v WI Leeds 1957
LF Kline ERH Fuller, HJ Tayfield, NAT Adcock Aus v RSA Cape Town 1957–58
WW Hall Mushtaq Mohammad, Fazal Mahmood, Nasim-ul-Ghani WI v Pak Lahore 1958–59
GM Griffin MJK Smith, PM Walker, FS Trueman RSA v Eng Lord's 1960
LR Gibbs KD Mackay, ATW Grout, FM Misson WI v Aus Adelaide 1960–61
PJ Petherick Javed Miandad, Wasim Raja, Intikhab Alam NZ v Pak Lahore 1976–77
CA Walsh AIC Dodemaide, MRJ Veletta, GM Wood WI v Aus Brisbane 1988–89
MG Hughes CEL Ambrose, BP Patterson, CG Greenidge Aus v WI Perth 1988–89
DW Fleming Aamer Malik, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saleem Malik Aus v Pak Rawalpindi 1994–95
SK Warne PAJ DeFreitas, D Gough, DE Malcolm Aus v Eng Melbourne 1994–95
DG Cork RB Richardson, JR Murray, CL Hooper Eng v WI Manchester 1995
D Gough IA Healy, SCG MacGill, CR Miller Eng v Aus Sydney 1998–99
Wasim Akram (1) RS Kaluwitharana, Bandaratilleke, Wickramasinghe Pak v SL Lahore 1998–99
Wasim Akram (2) Gunawardene, Vaas, Jayawardene Pak v SL Dhaka 1998–99
DNT Zoysa TR Gripper, MW Goodwin, NC Johnson SL v Zim Harare 1999–2000
Abdul Razzaq Kaluwitharana, Herath, Pushpakumara Pak v SL Galle 1999–2000
GD McGrath SL Campbell, BC Lara, JC Adams Aus v WI Perth 2000–01
Harbhajan Singh RT Ponting, AC Gilchrist, SK Warne Ind v Aus Kolkata 2000–01
Mohammad Sami TCB Fernando, DNT Zoysa, M Muralitharan Pak v SL Lahore 2001–02
JJC Lawson B Lee, SCG MacGill, JL Langer WI v Aus Bridgetown 2002–03
Alok Kapali Shabbir Ahmed, Danish Kaneria, Umar Gul Ban v Pak Peshawar 2003
AM Blignaut Hannan Sarkar, Ashraful, Mushfiqur Rahman Zim v Ban Harare 2003–04
MJ Hoggard RR Sarwan, Chanderpaul, RO Hinds Eng v WI Barbados 2003–04
JEC Franklin Rana, Rafique, Baisya NZ v Ban Dhaka 2004–05
IK Pathan Salman Butt, Younis Khan, Yousuf Ind v Pak Karachi 2005–06
RJ Sidebottom Fleming, Sinclair, Oram Eng v NZ Hamilton 2007–08
PM Siddle Cook, Prior, Broad Aus v Eng Brisbane 2010–11
SCJ Broad (1) Dhoni, Harbhajan, P Kumar Eng v Ind Nottingham 2011
Sohag Gazi Anderson, Watling, Bracewell Ban v NZ Chittagong 2013–14
SCJ Broad (2) Sangakkara, Chandimal, Eranga Eng v SL Leeds 2014
HMRKB Herath Voges, Nevill, Starc SL v Aus Galle 2016
MM Ali Elgar, Rabada, Morkel Eng v RSA The Oval 2017
JJ Bumrah Bravo, Brooks, Chase Ind v WI Kingston 2019
Naseem Shah Shanto, Taijul, Mahmudullah Pak v Ban Rawalpindi 2020
KA Maharaj Powell, Holder, Da Silva RSA v WI Gros Islet 2021
Gus Atkinson Nathan Smith, Henry, Southee Eng v NZ Wellington 2024–25
Noman Ali Greaves, Imlach, Sinclair Pak v WI Multan 2025
Scott Boland Greaves, Joseph, Warrican Aus v WI Kingston 2025
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ENG vs IND 4th Test: Date, playing 11 changes, Manchester Stadium key stats

Will Bumrah play in the Manchester Test? Gill says, 'you will know soon'

Ravindra Jadeja: The only Mr consistent of Tests in Gautam Gambhir era

ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Jadeja's brave knock in vain as ENG clinch thriller

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd Test Day 5: ENG win by 22 runs at Lord's; take 2-1 lead in series

Topics :Australia cricket teamWest IndiesTest Cricket

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story