Boland 10th Australian to take hat-trick in Tests; check who are 9 others

Full list of Australian bowlers with Test hat-tricks
|Bowler
|Match
|Ground
|Season
|FR Spofforth
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1878-79
|H Trumble
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1901-02
|H Trumble
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1903-04
|TJ Matthews (1st Inns)
|Aus v RSA
|Manchester
|1912
|TJ Matthews (2nd Inns)
|Aus v RSA
|Manchester
|1912
|LF Kline
|Aus v RSA
|Cape Town
|1957-58
|MG Hughes
|Aus v WI
|Perth
|1988-89
|DW Fleming
|Aus v Pak
|Rawalpindi
|1994-95
|SK Warne
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1994-95
|GD McGrath
|Aus v WI
|Perth
|2000-01
|PM Siddle
|Aus v Eng
|Brisbane
|2010-11
|Scott Boland
|AUS v WI
|Kingston
|2025
Boland 45th bowler overall to take hat-trick in Tests
Full list of bowlers with hat-tricks in Test cricket
|Bowler
|Batters to get out
|Match
|Venue
|Season
|FR Spofforth
|VPFA Royle, FA Mackinnon, T Emmett
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1878–79
|W Bates
|PS McDonnell, G Giffen, GJ Bonnor
|Eng v Aus
|Melbourne
|1882–83
|J Briggs
|WF Giffen, ST Callaway, JM Blackham
|Eng v Aus
|Sydney
|1891–92
|GA Lohmann
|FJ Cook, J Middleton, JT Willoughby
|Eng v RSA
|Port Elizabeth
|1895–96
|JT Hearne
|C Hill, SE Gregory, MA Noble
|Eng v Aus
|Leeds
|1899
|H Trumble
|AO Jones, JR Gunn, SF Barnes
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1901–02
|H Trumble
|BJT Bosanquet, PF Warner, AFA Lilley
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1903–04
|TJ Matthews (1st)
|R Beaumont, SJ Pegler, TA Ward
|Aus v RSA
|Manchester
|1912
|TJ Matthews (2nd)
|HW Taylor, RO Schwartz, TA Ward
|Aus v RSA
|Manchester
|1912
|MJC Allom
|TC Lowry, KC James, FT Badcock
|Eng v NZ
|Christchurch
|1929–30
|TWJ Goddard
|AD Nourse, N Gordon, WW Wade
|Eng v RSA
|Johannesburg
|1938–39
|PJ Loader
|JDC Goddard, S Ramadhin, R Gilchrist
|Eng v WI
|Leeds
|1957
|LF Kline
|ERH Fuller, HJ Tayfield, NAT Adcock
|Aus v RSA
|Cape Town
|1957–58
|WW Hall
|Mushtaq Mohammad, Fazal Mahmood, Nasim-ul-Ghani
|WI v Pak
|Lahore
|1958–59
|GM Griffin
|MJK Smith, PM Walker, FS Trueman
|RSA v Eng
|Lord's
|1960
|LR Gibbs
|KD Mackay, ATW Grout, FM Misson
|WI v Aus
|Adelaide
|1960–61
|PJ Petherick
|Javed Miandad, Wasim Raja, Intikhab Alam
|NZ v Pak
|Lahore
|1976–77
|CA Walsh
|AIC Dodemaide, MRJ Veletta, GM Wood
|WI v Aus
|Brisbane
|1988–89
|MG Hughes
|CEL Ambrose, BP Patterson, CG Greenidge
|Aus v WI
|Perth
|1988–89
|DW Fleming
|Aamer Malik, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saleem Malik
|Aus v Pak
|Rawalpindi
|1994–95
|SK Warne
|PAJ DeFreitas, D Gough, DE Malcolm
|Aus v Eng
|Melbourne
|1994–95
|DG Cork
|RB Richardson, JR Murray, CL Hooper
|Eng v WI
|Manchester
|1995
|D Gough
|IA Healy, SCG MacGill, CR Miller
|Eng v Aus
|Sydney
|1998–99
|Wasim Akram (1)
|RS Kaluwitharana, Bandaratilleke, Wickramasinghe
|Pak v SL
|Lahore
|1998–99
|Wasim Akram (2)
|Gunawardene, Vaas, Jayawardene
|Pak v SL
|Dhaka
|1998–99
|DNT Zoysa
|TR Gripper, MW Goodwin, NC Johnson
|SL v Zim
|Harare
|1999–2000
|Abdul Razzaq
|Kaluwitharana, Herath, Pushpakumara
|Pak v SL
|Galle
|1999–2000
|GD McGrath
|SL Campbell, BC Lara, JC Adams
|Aus v WI
|Perth
|2000–01
|Harbhajan Singh
|RT Ponting, AC Gilchrist, SK Warne
|Ind v Aus
|Kolkata
|2000–01
|Mohammad Sami
|TCB Fernando, DNT Zoysa, M Muralitharan
|Pak v SL
|Lahore
|2001–02
|JJC Lawson
|B Lee, SCG MacGill, JL Langer
|WI v Aus
|Bridgetown
|2002–03
|Alok Kapali
|Shabbir Ahmed, Danish Kaneria, Umar Gul
|Ban v Pak
|Peshawar
|2003
|AM Blignaut
|Hannan Sarkar, Ashraful, Mushfiqur Rahman
|Zim v Ban
|Harare
|2003–04
|MJ Hoggard
|RR Sarwan, Chanderpaul, RO Hinds
|Eng v WI
|Barbados
|2003–04
|JEC Franklin
|Rana, Rafique, Baisya
|NZ v Ban
|Dhaka
|2004–05
|IK Pathan
|Salman Butt, Younis Khan, Yousuf
|Ind v Pak
|Karachi
|2005–06
|RJ Sidebottom
|Fleming, Sinclair, Oram
|Eng v NZ
|Hamilton
|2007–08
|PM Siddle
|Cook, Prior, Broad
|Aus v Eng
|Brisbane
|2010–11
|SCJ Broad (1)
|Dhoni, Harbhajan, P Kumar
|Eng v Ind
|Nottingham
|2011
|Sohag Gazi
|Anderson, Watling, Bracewell
|Ban v NZ
|Chittagong
|2013–14
|SCJ Broad (2)
|Sangakkara, Chandimal, Eranga
|Eng v SL
|Leeds
|2014
|HMRKB Herath
|Voges, Nevill, Starc
|SL v Aus
|Galle
|2016
|MM Ali
|Elgar, Rabada, Morkel
|Eng v RSA
|The Oval
|2017
|JJ Bumrah
|Bravo, Brooks, Chase
|Ind v WI
|Kingston
|2019
|Naseem Shah
|Shanto, Taijul, Mahmudullah
|Pak v Ban
|Rawalpindi
|2020
|KA Maharaj
|Powell, Holder, Da Silva
|RSA v WI
|Gros Islet
|2021
|Gus Atkinson
|Nathan Smith, Henry, Southee
|Eng v NZ
|Wellington
|2024–25
|Noman Ali
|Greaves, Imlach, Sinclair
|Pak v WI
|Multan
|2025
|Scott Boland
|Greaves, Joseph, Warrican
|Aus v WI
|Kingston
|2025
