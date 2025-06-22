Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Frustrated Pant throws away ball in anger after umpire refuses to change it

What remains to be seen is whether Pant's display will prompt any official response from match referees or the ICC.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

On Day 3 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, emotions flared when India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant confronted the umpire over the condition of the Dukes ball.  During England captain Ben Stokes’ fifty-plus partnership with Harry Brook in the 63rd over, Pant stepped forward and voiced his concern, prompting the umpire to inspect the ball using a gauge.  Pant throws away ball in anger
 
Despite Pant’s insistence, the umpire ruled that the ball remained within acceptable standards. Seemingly unsatisfied with the decision, Pant threw the ball into the field in frustration before walking back to his position. The incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral, igniting debate over whether the ball’s condition warranted such dissent.
 

The moment highlighted Pant’s fiery temperament and his commitment to ensuring a fair contest. Fans were divided: some applauded his passion and refusal to accept what he believed was an unfair decision, while others criticized the gesture as unsportsmanlike.    Players wear black armbands as mark of respect
 
Earlier in the day, players from both sides donned black armbands as a mark of respect for former England fast bowler David Lawrence, who passed away on Sunday aged 61. Despite the somber moment, the contest resumed with full intensity.
 
The ball-throwing incident added drama to an already pulsating Test, where every decision and moment carries significance. On-field umpires must walk a fine line, acknowledging legitimate concerns without ceding control over game standards.
 
What remains to be seen is whether Pant’s display will prompt any official response from match referees or the ICC. The controversy raises broader questions about player conduct and the line between genuine concern and disrespect.
 
For now, the incident has amplified the buzz around the Headingley Test, reminding fans that Test cricket, with its blend of strategy and emotions, can still deliver unexpected fireworks, even around something as unassuming as the ball itself.

Topics : Rishabh Pant India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

