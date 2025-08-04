Bumrah had been ruled out of ENG vs IND 5th Test due to injury: Report
India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was notably absent from the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, prompting speculation. While early assumptions suggested it was a case of workload management, sources have confirmed that the decision stemmed from a precautionary response to a knee injury.
BCCI clarifies Bumrah's status
On July 31, the BCCI announced in a brief statement that Bumrah had been "released from India’s squad for the fifth Test," without citing any specific reason. This ambiguity led to confusion and criticism from fans and experts alike. However, a BCCI official later addressed the matter, stating:
“Unfortunately, Bumrah is dealing with a knee issue. The good news is that it's not serious and won't require surgical intervention. We are currently waiting on his scan results,” the official said.
Injury update and rehabilitation plan
At 31, Bumrah has faced multiple injury setbacks throughout his career. This latest knee concern follows his return from a significant back injury sustained earlier this year during the New Year’s Test in Sydney. He is now expected to begin his rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE).
Strong series performance before setback
Despite missing the series decider, Bumrah had a noteworthy series, picking up 14 wickets across three Tests at an average of 26.00. He also bagged two five-wicket hauls, with his most grueling effort coming in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, where he bowled 33 overs and returned figures of 2 for 112 on a flat pitch.
Doubts over upcoming Asia Cup and West Indies series
Bumrah's fitness will be closely monitored in the coming weeks. With the Asia Cup in the UAE beginning on September 9, and a home Test series against West Indies in October, his availability for both remains uncertain. The BCCI is expected to provide further updates following a full assessment of his recovery.
