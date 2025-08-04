Bumrah had been ruled out of ENG vs IND 5th Test due to injury: Report

India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was notably absent from the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, prompting speculation. While early assumptions suggested it was a case of workload management, sources have confirmed that the decision stemmed from a precautionary response to a knee injury.

BCCI clarifies Bumrah's status

On July 31, the BCCI announced in a brief statement that Bumrah had been "released from India’s squad for the fifth Test," without citing any specific reason. This ambiguity led to confusion and criticism from fans and experts alike. However, a BCCI official later addressed the matter, stating:

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli lauds Team India and Siraj after historic Oval Test win vs ENG “Unfortunately, Bumrah is dealing with a knee issue. The good news is that it's not serious and won't require surgical intervention. We are currently waiting on his scan results,” the official said. Injury update and rehabilitation plan At 31, Bumrah has faced multiple injury setbacks throughout his career. This latest knee concern follows his return from a significant back injury sustained earlier this year during the New Year’s Test in Sydney. He is now expected to begin his rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE).