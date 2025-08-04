Home / Cricket / News / WTC points table 2025-27: India and England switch places after Oval Test

Team India climbed to 3rd from 4th spot after the historic Oval test win as they replace England who slipped to 4th in the rankings after failing to bag the series on the final day.

WTC points table
WTC points table
A determined and fiery performance by pacer Mohammed Siraj helped India clinch a thrilling six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, London. This memorable win leveled the series at 2-2 and earned the Shubman Gill-led Indian team 12 vital points in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.
 
India climbs to third on WTC points table 
Prior to the final Test, India was positioned fourth in the WTC standings but their dramatic win allowed them to leapfrog England, who slipped to fourth place after suffering their second loss in this cycle. Both teams share identical match results, two wins, one loss, and one draw, but England was penalized two points due to a slow over rate during the Lord’s Test, which has impacted their overall standing.
 
Currently, India holds 28 points from five Tests with a percentage of contested matches (PCT) at 46.67%. England follows closely behind with 26 points and a PCT of 43.33%.   
World Test championship 2025-27 rankings
Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT
1 Australia 3 3 0 0 0 36 100
2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67
3 India 5 2 2 1 0 28 46.67
4 England 5 2 2 1 0 26 43.33
5 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67
6 West Indies 3 0 3 0 0 0 0
7 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
 
  Australia maintains commanding lead 
Australia continues to dominate the WTC leaderboard, buoyed by their recent commanding performance in the Caribbean, where they completed a clean sweep of West Indies 3-0 in a three-Test series. This unbeaten run keeps them firmly atop the table.
 
Other teams’ positions in the WTC standings 
Sri Lanka is holding the third spot with an impressive PCT of 66.67%, followed by Bangladesh in fifth place. West Indies find themselves sixth, with zero points from three Tests played.
 
Meanwhile, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa are yet to participate in any WTC matches this cycle. Although South Africa recently defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in a Test series, those matches do not contribute to the current WTC standings as Zimbabwe is not a part of this cycle.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

