Home / Cricket / News / How Indian pacer Mohd Siraj manifested winning final Test for Team India?

How Indian pacer Mohd Siraj manifested winning final Test for Team India?

Without Jasprit Bumrah, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Telangana Police bowled 185.3 overs to take 23 wickets.

Mohd Siraj
Mohd Siraj
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The word impossible is not a part of Mohammed Siraj's dictionary as he always believed that he can win the final Test for India from any point as he pulled off one of the biggest heists in the traditional format in recent times.

"I woke up in the morning and checked google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country."  Without Jasprit Bumrah, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Telangana Police bowled 185.3 overs to take 23 wickets, and it couldn't have been more fitting that he earned India a win for posterity.

"I always believe that I can win the game from any point, and did that to the morning," Siraj told Dinesh Karthik in a post match chat for Jio Hotstar. 

Having consistently troubled the English batters, Siraj finished with 5 for 104 in 30.1 overs and a match haul of nine wickets.

"My only plan was to bowl good areas. Didn't matter if I took wickets or went for runs," Siraj said.

His feet touched the boundary rope while trying to catch Harry Brook when the batter was on 19. Brook scored a smashing ton and it looked like the match slipping from India's grasp.

"I didn't think I'd touch the cushion when I took it. It was a match-changing moment. Brook got into T20 moment. We were behind the game after that but Thank God. I thought the match was gone," Siraj said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Siraj's five-wicket haul seals historic win for India in nail-biting finish

Who is the highest wicket taker in India vs England 2025 Test series?

Premium

Chhattisgarh govt plans to establish cricket academy in Nava Raipur

WATCH: Chris Woakes walks out to bat one-handed in 5th Test vs India

Chris Woakes to bat in Oval Test despite shoulder injury, confirms Joe Root

Topics :Test CricketIndia vs EnglandEngland cricket teamIndia cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story