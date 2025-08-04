Siraj had a phenomenal series and finish: Brook lauds Indian pacer

England batter Harry Brook had envisioned an easy win for his side on the final morning of the fifth Test on Monday but he admitted that India pacer Mohammed Siraj's brave spell dashed the hosts' hopes.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed a match haul of nine wickets, playing a leading role in India's astonishing six-run victory, as the tourists secured a 2-2 draw in the hard-fought five-Test series.

"I thought we'll easily take it home in the morning, but the way Siraj bowled, he deserved the success today. Siraj has had a phenomenal series and a finish," said Brook after being chosen by India head coach Gautam Gambhir as England's Player of the Series.

India defended 35 runs on the final day as Brook, who made a brilliant 111 in the second innings to lead England's fight back, said the ball moved around under grey skies at the Oval. ALSO READ: KL Rahul on leveling the series: 'I think this will rank at the top' "I thought the pitch would be flatter after the (heavy) roller. But it (the ball) zipped around under the cloud. (Injured Chris) Woakes would always go out no matter what and it's unfortunate that we didn't get over the line," he added. Brook rued the fact that England could not cross the line despite him and Joe Root (104), adding 195 runs for the fourth wicket.