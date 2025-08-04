Home / Cricket / News / Siraj had a phenomenal series and finish: Brook lauds Indian pacer

Pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed a match haul of nine wickets, playing a leading role in India's astonishing six-run victory, as the tourists secured a 2-2 draw in the hard-fought five-Test series.

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
England batter Harry Brook had envisioned an easy win for his side on the final morning of the fifth Test on Monday but he admitted that India pacer Mohammed Siraj's brave spell dashed the hosts' hopes.

"I thought we'll easily take it home in the morning, but the way Siraj bowled, he deserved the success today. Siraj has had a phenomenal series and a finish," said Brook after being chosen by India head coach Gautam Gambhir as England's Player of the Series.

India defended 35 runs on the final day as Brook, who made a brilliant 111 in the second innings to lead England's fight back, said the ball moved around under grey skies at the Oval. 

"I thought the pitch would be flatter after the (heavy) roller. But it (the ball) zipped around under the cloud. (Injured Chris) Woakes would always go out no matter what and it's unfortunate that we didn't get over the line," he added.

Brook rued the fact that England could not cross the line despite him and Joe Root (104), adding 195 runs for the fourth wicket.

"Our innings was going really well when I and Joe were batting. But this series has been full of ups and downs and the finish was fairly fitting. My mindset was to close the game as quickly as possible.

"Hindsight is beautiful. I've played alright this series. Not being able to win it is devastating. Happy to contribute as much as I have. It's been a very intense series, we've not left anything, he added.

Topics :Test CricketMohammed SirajIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket team

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

