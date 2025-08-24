Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Pujara made his international debut in 2010 and went on to represent India in 103 Tests and 5 ODIs. He scored 7,195 runs in Tests at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties.

Cheteshwar Pujara of India reacts during day two of the 2nd test match between India and Sri Lanka held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on the 25th November 2017. File Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s dependable No. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, drawing the curtains on a career that spanned more than a decade.
 
In a heartfelt social media post, the 37-year-old wrote: “Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field – it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.” 
A Test stalwart’s record
 
 
For years, Pujara was the backbone of India’s batting line-up, particularly in Test cricket, where his resilience, patience, and ability to grind down bowlers made him indispensable. His final appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023. 
Pujara's international batting career
Format Matches Innings Runs Balls faced Highest score Average Strike Rate Not out Fours Sixes Fifties Hundreds Double hundreds
Test 103 176 7195 16217 206 43.61 44.37 11 863 16 35 19 3
ODI 5 5 51 130 27 10.2 39.24 0 4 0 0 0 0
T20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
IPL 30 22 390 391 51 20.53 99.75 3 50 4 1 0 0
    More to follow
   

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team Cheteshwar Pujara

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

