Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket

India’s dependable No. 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, drawing the curtains on a career that spanned more than a decade.
In a heartfelt social media post, the 37-year-old wrote: “Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field – it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.”
A Test stalwart’s record
Pujara made his international debut in 2010 and went on to represent India in 103 Tests and 5 ODIs. He scored 7,195 runs in Tests at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties.
For years, Pujara was the backbone of India’s batting line-up, particularly in Test cricket, where his resilience, patience, and ability to grind down bowlers made him indispensable. His final appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.
More to follow
|Pujara's international batting career
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Balls faced
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Not out
|Fours
|Sixes
|Fifties
|Hundreds
|Double hundreds
|Test
|103
|176
|7195
|16217
|206
|43.61
|44.37
|11
|863
|16
|35
|19
|3
|ODI
|5
|5
|51
|130
|27
|10.2
|39.24
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IPL
|30
|22
|390
|391
|51
|20.53
|99.75
|3
|50
|4
|1
|0
|0