Chinnaswamy Stadium set to host IPL and international matches again

In a major boost for cricket enthusiasts in Bengaluru, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has received approval from the Karnataka government to once again host international and IPL matches. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) made the announcement, confirming that the venue is now cleared to stage high-profile cricket events after a significant hiatus.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) confirmed that the approval to host matches at Chinnaswamy is conditional, with specific terms and conditions outlined by the government and relevant authorities. In its official statement, KSCA expressed confidence in fulfilling all the prescribed safety, security, and crowd-management protocols. The association has already presented a comprehensive compliance roadmap to the Expert Review Committee, ensuring that the venue meets the necessary standards for hosting major events.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium has been out of operation for high-profile matches since the tragic incident on June 4, 2025, when a stampede during a trophy celebration led to the deaths of 11 people. Following the tragedy, the venue was deemed unsafe for large crowds, resulting in the relocation of several cricket fixtures. For instance, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including the final, was moved to the BCCI Centre of Excellence, situated on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Furthermore, Bengaluru did not host any games during the 2025 Women’s World Cup and is absent from the upcoming 2026 Men's T20 World Cup.

Conditional Nod for IPL Matches

In December 2025, the Karnataka cabinet granted conditional approval for the Chinnaswamy Stadium to host IPL matches. Newly-appointed KSCA president, Venkatesh Prasad, who took office around the same time, made the revival of the iconic stadium his top priority. Under his leadership, KSCA has worked diligently to meet the regulatory requirements and secure the stadium’s reopening.

Chinnaswamy to Host IPL Matches in 2026

With the World Cup schedule already locked in, Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to host its first major event in 2026 with the IPL. This marks the stadium’s return to prominence after a long hiatus, bringing excitement and anticipation back to one of India’s most iconic cricketing venues. The approval sets the stage for a spectacular season and promises to reignite the passion of Bengaluru’s cricket-loving fans.