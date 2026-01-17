WPL 2026: Key takeaways from Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

As the Navi Mumbai leg of the Women's Premier League 2026 ended tonight with league leaders Royal Challengers Benagluru registering their 4th win on the trot this year, the red, black and gold army showed a remarkable display both with bat and ball on the night with skipper Smriti Mandhana impressing on the night.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 Points Table: RCB, DC, MI rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings RCB have 4 wins from 4 as they beat bottom placed Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets on the night. Here are the key takeaways from the encounter -

1. Lauren Bell's Impact

Lauren Bell's performance in this match was a game-changer for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The English pacer made an immediate impact by striking crucial blows early in Delhi Capitals' innings to take out Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt, helping to restrict DC's run flow and forcing a collapse. Her spell of 2 wickets for 26 runs with a 3-fer set the tone for RCB's 4th straught win. Bell's ability to consistently hit the right lengths and her composure under pressure were evident as she bowled with pace and accuracy, earning wickets at critical junctures. This level of skill and execution played a pivotal role in RCB's ability to hold DC at bay and ensured they had a manageable chase ahead. Her performance reaffirmed the importance of quality pace bowling, especially when defending a target in a high-stakes match. Bell’s contributions with the ball will certainly be a highlight in RCB's win and their continued dominance in the tournament.

2. Batting Order Collapse

One of the most defining moments of the match came when Delhi Capitals suffered a dramatic batting collapse. After an explosive start, DC found themselves in a precarious position at 10/4 within just the first two overs. The top-order batters, including the big names, succumbed to pressure from RCB’s bowlers, failing to build partnerships or get any momentum going. The early wickets not only undermined their chase but also forced the middle-order to dig deep into their reserves. Despite Shafali Verma’s valiant effort later, the damage had been done. This collapse highlighted the importance of a stable top order, where consistency and pressure absorption are vital, especially in high-pressure situations like this. DC will certainly look to address their fragility in the upcoming matches, ensuring they don’t fall victim to similar batting collapses.

3. Shafali's Valiant Knock

Shafali Verma's knock of 62 runs off 40 balls was the lone bright spot in an otherwise struggling DC batting performance. Her fearless approach against some quality bowling helped stabilize a faltering innings. The aggressive shots she played, including 4 fours and 4 sixes, were a testament to her ability to take on the best in the business, regardless of the situation. Verma's knock was not only a show of power hitting but also a display of resilience and determination to fight for her team. Despite being surrounded by fall of wickets at the other end, Verma stood tall, ensuring DC posted a competitive total. Her maturity in playing big shots while maintaining composure under pressure was a crucial takeaway for DC. The team will rely on her in the future to anchor innings and lead the charge when required.

4. Lucy Hamilton's Debut Cameo with the Bat

Lucy Hamilton's debut innings with the bat was a memorable one, adding a touch of excitement during the final stages of DC's innings. Coming in at a time when DC needed quick runs to boost their total, Hamilton’s cameo of 36 runs was a breath of fresh air. Her positive stroke play lifted the spirits of the team and injected some much-needed momentum into the batting effort. Hamilton’s ability to read the game and find gaps, especially with her deft touch and placement, added to her reputation as an impactful player. Though she couldn't carry her innings longer, her cameo proved that even debutants can have a significant impact when provided the right opportunities. Hamilton’s performance showed the importance of depth in the batting line-up, especially when a team is under pressure.

5. Smriti Mandhana Misses Out on Her 100

Smriti Mandhana’s near-century was a bittersweet moment in an otherwise dominant RCB performance. With a masterful knock of 96 runs off 61 balls, Mandhana was the backbone of RCB’s chase, guiding the team to the target with poise and flair. Her ability to play both aggressively and with caution, rotating the strike and finding gaps effortlessly, was a spectacle. However, the miss of the century was an emotional one, especially as Mandhana had been in such sublime form. Despite falling just shy of the milestone, her knock remained crucial in securing RCB's victory. Mandhana’s consistency continues to be a key asset for RCB, and though she missed the century, her match-winning ability remains unquestionable. For her, it was another day at the office in a career filled with such performances.