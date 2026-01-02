Usman Khawaja announces retirement after final Ashes Test in Sydney

Usman Khawaja, Australia's stalwart opening batter, has confirmed his retirement from international cricket following this week's fifth Ashes Test against England. The match, to be held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), will mark his 88th and final Test appearance, the very venue where Khawaja's first-class journey began.

A Journey From the SCG to International Glory

At 39, Khawaja made the decision to call time on his remarkable Test career, which began in 2011. The opportunity arose after former captain Ricky Ponting’s injury paved the way for the then-24-year-old to debut at the SCG. Over the next 15 years, Khawaja amassed over 6000 runs in Test cricket.

In a heartfelt speech, Khawaja reflected on his journey: "I lived just up the road from the SCG, on Cook Road, to be exact. And I'll never forget when I was younger, I saw Michael Slater drive in his red Ferrari. I couldn't believe my luck, I just saw a Test cricketer. And as a boy whose parents were barely scraping through and trying to provide for their kids in a little two-bedroom apartment, I thought, 'One day I'm going to be a Test cricketer, and one day I can drive whatever I want.' "Never did I think that God would grant me such a wish. I'm here to announce today that I'll be retiring from all international cricket after the SCG Test match."

A Historic Career and Proud Heritage Born in Pakistan and raised in Australia, Khawaja made history as the first Pakistan-born and first Muslim cricketer to play for Australia. A former Under-19 player, his technical prowess and composure with the bat earned him a place on the international stage. "I'm a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan who was told he would never play for the Australian cricket team. Look at me now," Khawaja remarked, showcasing his journey against the odds. ALSO READ: Pakistan cricket schedule 2026: Full list of T20I, ODI and Test matches He also expressed gratitude to his parents, who had sacrificed so much for his future: "I hope I repaid your sacrifice in leaving everything behind in Pakistan to come to Australia to give us kids a better life."

Rebuilding and a Prolific Return Khawaja's early career was marked by several ups and downs, but his resilience shone through after his move from New South Wales to Queensland in 2012. He went on to captain Queensland to a Sheffield Shield title in 2020-21 and scored more than 15,000 first-class runs. Khawaja's Test career experienced a major resurgence during the 2021-22 Ashes series. He scored twin centuries in his return to the SCG, followed by dominant performances in Pakistan and England. His standout form continued into the 2023 Ashes, where he finished as Australia's leading run-scorer, helping his team retain the Ashes.

Recognition and Achievements In 2023, Khawaja received the prestigious ICC Test Cricketer of the Year and Shane Warne Test Cricketer of the Year awards. He also played an instrumental role in Australia’s victory in the World Test Championship. Khawaja expressed his contentment with his career, saying: "As I walk off for the last time I do so with gratitude and peace, or as we say, salaam, grateful for the journey, the people, the lessons. Thank you for letting me live my dream and for sharing it with me." A Tribute to Khawaja’s Legacy Todd Greenberg, CEO of Cricket Australia, praised Khawaja’s immense contribution both on and off the field. "Usman has made a huge contribution to Australian cricket both through his outstanding achievements as one of our most stylish and resilient batters since his Test debut 15 years ago, and off field, particularly through the Usman Khawaja Foundation."