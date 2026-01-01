What's new in 2026? India to play World Cup without Rohit-Kohli in 18 years

Their impact stretched beyond runs, Rohit evolved into a world-class opener, while Kohli grew into one of the most consistent big-stage batters the sport has seen. While they are still in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with both having stepped away from T20Is after the 2024 title and not featuring in India’s 2026 World Cup plans, the team now hands the baton to a new generation, free of shadows but heavy with legacy. ALSO READ: India to England: Squads of all 20 teams for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In 2026, Indian cricket will walk into an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup without the twin pillars of its modern white-ball identity - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, a moment that closes a remarkable 18-year chapter. Since India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2007, one or both have carried the batting torch through every limited-overs World Cup campaign, becoming the faces of India’s global ambitions.Their impact stretched beyond runs, Rohit evolved into a world-class opener, while Kohli grew into one of the most consistent big-stage batters the sport has seen. While they are still in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with both having stepped away from T20Is after the 2024 title and not featuring in India’s 2026 World Cup plans, the team now hands the baton to a new generation, free of shadows but heavy with legacy.

But how has their journey in ICC World Cups been so far? Take a look. 2007 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India won the inaugural T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni, beating Pakistan in the final. Rohit Sharma, 20 at the time, was part of India’s squad and played a vital lower-middle-order role. His unbeaten 30 in the semifinal against Australia gave India stability after a top-order wobble, proving his ability to absorb pressure even early in his career. The final was a thriller, with India defending 157 to win by five runs. While his overall tournament returns were modest, the experience of being part of India’s first ICC triumph became a career-defining launchpad.

2009 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India entered 2009 as defending champions but failed to move beyond the Super 8 stage. Rohit Sharma played in the middle order, offering starts but without a tournament-changing knock. The early exit from the tournament meant that Rohit's contributions remained glimpses rather than defining moments, but it signalled the start of a long World Cup journey for him. 2010 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India exited the 2010 edition in the Super 8s again, reflecting a team still searching for its best T20 template. Rohit Sharma batted in the top-middle order, providing brief momentum but no standout innings. Virat Kohli, wasn't included in the squad. The tournament was another step in India’s evolution rather than achievement, but both batters continued to gather more and more momentum for the years ahead.

2011 ICC Cricket World Cup This was Kohli’s first 50-over World Cup and the tournament where he confirmed his arrival as a premier ICC batter. India lifted the trophy at home, beating Sri Lanka in the final. Kohli opened the event with 100 not out against Bangladesh, becoming the first Indian to score a century on ODI World Cup debut. Batting at No. 3, he stitched key partnerships through the knockouts and played a composed 35 in the final chase of 275. Rohit Sharma was not part of India’s main XI core in this edition, and Kohli remained the defining future star of the campaign.

2014 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India reached the final before losing to Sri Lanka. This was one of Kohli’s finest early T20 World Cup campaigns — he scored 319 runs at an extraordinary average above 100, including an unbeaten 72 in the semifinal against South Africa that carried India into the final. Rohit Sharma, opening the batting, provided important contributions across the Powerplay and early overs. India narrowly missed the title, but Kohli emerged as India’s batting heartbeat of the tournament. 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup India reached the semifinals, losing to Australia. This was Rohit Sharma’s first major 50-over World Cup peak, scoring 330 runs including a fluent 137 against Bangladesh in the quarterfinal, his maiden ODI World Cup century. Kohli was consistent in the group stage, scoring key fifties, but endured a rare misfire in the semifinal, dismissed for 1. Rohit’s strong top-order form and Kohli’s reliability kept India a tournament powerhouse until the knockout loss.

2016 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India again reached the semifinals, losing to the West Indies. Kohli delivered one of his most memorable T20 World Cup group-stage innings — 82 not out against Australia, a chase masterclass. He finished the tournament with 273 runs at an average above 130. Rohit Sharma, opening the batting, provided important momentum at the top, including 43 against Bangladesh that helped India enter the semis. Kohli then struck 89 in the semifinal chase but India fell short. His consistency dominated India’s batting narrative again. 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup This was India’s most dominant ODI batting campaign with Rohit and Kohli together. India finished semifinalists, losing to New Zealand in a rain-affected knockout. Rohit Sharma delivered one of the greatest World Cup campaigns by an opener in history — 648 runs, including a record five centuries (122 vs SA, 140 vs Pak, 102 vs Eng, 104 vs Ban, 103 vs SL). Kohli, India’s captain, scored 443 runs at an average above 55, anchoring the middle order with authoritative fifties and calm chases. Rohit was India’s standout batter, Kohli the side’s most consistent anchor.

2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India exited in the Super 12 group stage after losing their first two matches to Pakistan and New Zealand. Kohli opened the tournament with 68 not out against Pakistan but lacked support around him. Rohit Sharma struggled early before scoring 74 against Afghanistan in a must-win match. India’s batting revolved around the two, but team balance and execution faltered, ending their campaign prematurely. 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India reached the semifinals before losing to England. Kohli again defined the tournament for India’s batting — 296 runs at an average close to 100, headlined by the iconic 82 not out against Pakistan in Melbourne, one of India’s greatest T20 chases in history. Rohit Sharma, captaining India, scored 116 runs including 53 against the Netherlands but was dismissed for 27 in the semifinal. Kohli carried the batting narrative, Rohit provided leadership and group-stage direction.

Rohit Sharma's numbers in World Cups over the years Rohit Sharma batting stats in ODI World Cups Year Innings Runs Balls Outs Avg SR HS 50 100 4s 6s Dot % 2015 8 330 360 7 47.1 91.7 137 2 1 33 9 53.6 2019 9 648 659 8 81 98.3 140 1 5 67 14 48.9 2023 11 597 474 11 54.3 125.9 131 3 1 66 31 52.1 Total 28 1575 1493 26 60.6 105.5 140 6 7 166 54 51 The tournament ended in glory for India and became a symbolic farewell in T20Is for both. Rohit Sharma led India to the title with 257 runs, including a stunning 92 against Australia in the Super 8s. Kohli delivered a match-winning 76 in the final against South Africa, earning Player of the Match. Moments after lifting the trophy, both confirmed their retirement from T20Is, making it the final ICC white-ball summit featuring the duo.

Rohit Sharma batting stats in T20 World Cups Year Innings Runs Balls Outs Avg SR HS 50 100 4s 6s Dot % 2007 3 88 61 0 - 144.3 50 1 0 9 4 39.3 2009 5 131 107 4 32.8 122.4 52 1 0 12 3 37.4 2010 2 84 54 1 84 155.6 79 1 0 5 6 37 2012 4 82 63 2 41 130.2 55 1 0 7 1 23.8 2014 6 200 162 5 40 123.5 62 2 0 19 6 37 2016 5 88 82 5 17.6 107.3 43 0 0 7 4 46.3 2021 5 174 115 5 34.8 151.3 74 2 0 21 7 37.4 2022 6 116 109 6 19.3 106.4 53 1 0 11 4 49.5 2024 8 257 165 7 36.7 155.8 92 3 0 24 15 40 Total 44 1220 918 35 34.9 132.9 92 12 0 115 50 39.2 Virat Kohli's numbers in World Cups over the years Virat Kohli batting stats in ODI World Cups Year Innings Runs Balls Outs Avg SR HS 50 100 4s 6s Dot % 2011 9 282 343 8 35.2 82.2 100 1 1 24 2 46.9 2015 8 305 374 6 50.8 81.6 107 0 1 29 1 49.7 2019 9 443 471 8 55.4 94.1 82 5 0 38 2 41.8 2023 11 765 847 8 95.6 90.3 117 6 3 68 9 44.2 Total 37 1795 2035 30 59.8 88.2 117 12 5 159 14 45.1 Virat Kohli batting stats in T20 World Cups Year Innings Runs Balls Outs Avg SR HS 50 100 4s 6s Dot % 2012 5 185 151 4 46.2 122.5 78 2 0 20 4 34.4 2014 6 319 247 3 106.3 129.1 77 4 0 24 10 27.5 2016 5 273 186 2 136.5 146.8 89 3 0 29 5 26.3 2021 3 68 68 2 34 100 57 1 0 5 1 36.8 2022 6 296 217 3 98.7 136.4 82 4 0 25 8 27.6 2024 8 151 134 8 18.9 112.7 76 1 0 8 7 41 Total 33 1292 1003 22 58.7 128.8 89 15 0 111 35 30.8