Pakistan cricket schedule 2026: Full list of T20I, ODI and Test matches

As the Pakistan cricket team wraps up a tumultuous 2025, the focus shifts to the promising year ahead. While the ‘Men in Green’ faced several hurdles in 2025, with inconsistent performances and setbacks in major tournaments, there were some notable moments of triumph at home. The team faced challenges abroad, but home conditions allowed them to show some resilience, especially in limited-overs formats.

2025: Struggles and Setbacks

The year began with a tough start for Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, finishing at the bottom of the standings with only five wins from 14 matches. Their performances on foreign soil were particularly disappointing, including a loss to South Africa and struggles during the home tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.

In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan's campaign ended in frustration with defeats to rivals India and New Zealand. Their match against Bangladesh was marred by rain, adding to the team's woes. Further struggles were seen in New Zealand, where Pakistan lost both the T20I series 4-1 and the ODI series 3-0. However, home turf brought some relief, as Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 in T20Is. Despite this, their momentum didn’t last, as they lost the return series 2-1. ALSO READ: What's new in 2026? India to play World Cup without Rohit-Kohli in 18 years Against the West Indies, Pakistan managed to win the T20I series 2-1, but fell short in the ODI series, losing 2-1. The year ended on a high note for Pakistan with back-to-back T20 tri-series victories against UAE, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe, followed by a crucial ODI series win against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan 2026 T20 cricket schedule Date Match Venue Teams Time (Local) Wed, 07 Jan '26 1st T20I Dambulla Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 09:30:00 Fri, 09 Jan '26 2nd T20I Dambulla Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 09:30:00 Sun, 11 Jan '26 3rd T20I Dambulla Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 09:30:00 Sat, 07 Feb '26 1st Match, Group A Colombo (SSC) Pakistan vs Netherlands 11:00:00 Tue, 10 Feb '26 12th Match, Group A (N) Colombo (SSC) Pakistan vs USA 19:00:00 Sun, 15 Feb '26 27th Match, Group A (N) Colombo (RPS) Pakistan vs India 19:00:00 Wed, 18 Feb '26 35th Match, Group A (D/N) Colombo (SSC) Pakistan vs Namibia 15:00:00 Pakistan 2026 Test cricket schedule Date Match Venue Teams Time (Local) Wed, 19 Aug '26 1st Test Leeds Pakistan vs England 11:00:00 Thu, 27 Aug '26 2nd Test Lord's Pakistan vs England 11:00:00 Wed, 09 Sep '26 3rd Test Birmingham Pakistan vs England 11:00:00

Pakistan's 2026-27 Cricket Schedule: A Packed Year Ahead With the mixed results of 2025 behind them, Pakistan's 2026-27 cricket calendar is packed with exciting challenges across formats. Here's a look at their upcoming fixtures: January 2026: Tour of Sri Lanka and Australia Pakistan begin the year with an overseas tour to Sri Lanka, where they will play three T20Is in Dambulla. This will be followed by a home series against Australia, with three T20Is scheduled, though these dates are still tentative. February - March 2026: ICC T20 World Cup The highlight of early 2026 will be the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan's group-stage fixtures include matches against the Netherlands, the USA, and the highly anticipated clash with India on February 15, 2026. The last group match will be against Namibia.

March - April 2026: Tour of Bangladesh Pakistan is set to tour Bangladesh for a full series, which includes two Test matches, three ODIs, and three T20Is. Although the official confirmation for the tour is still awaited, this will be an important series for Pakistan. April - May 2026: Zimbabwe Tour Another tentative series sees Zimbabwe touring Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20Is. The dates and confirmation for this series are yet to be finalized, but it will be a key part of Pakistan's buildup for major international events. June 2026: Hosting Australia In June, Pakistan is expected to host Australia for a three-match ODI series. This series will be crucial for Pakistan's preparations heading into the second half of the year.

July - August 2026: West Indies Tour Pakistan will head to the West Indies for a two-Test series, with specific dates to be announced. This tour will provide an opportunity for Pakistan to test themselves in the Caribbean, known for its challenging conditions. August - September 2026: England Tour The summer tour of England will see Pakistan playing a three-Test series in Leeds, Lord's, and Birmingham. This prestigious series will be a critical test for Pakistan's Test team against one of the top-ranked teams in the world. November 2026: Sri Lanka's Visit to Pakistan In November, Sri Lanka will visit Pakistan for two Test matches. The dates for this series are yet to be confirmed but it promises to be an exciting conclusion to the year.