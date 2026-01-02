Nicholas Lee to become India women's strength and conditioning coach

Englishman Nicholas Lee will take over as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Indian women's cricket team after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League.

The five-team Women's Premier League is scheduled to be held from January 9 to February 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

"Lee will take over as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Indian women's cricket team after the WPL," a source told PTI on Thursday.

Following the WPL, India are slated to tour Australia for a multi-format series from February 15 to March 9.

Lee, who scored 490 runs in 13 first-class matches as a right-handed batter, brings with him vast experience in elite sport, having most recently served as the strength and conditioning coach of the Gulf Giants in the fourth season of the UAE's ILT20.