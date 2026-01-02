Home / Cricket / News / Nicholas Lee to become India women's strength and conditioning coach

Nicholas Lee to become India women's strength and conditioning coach

Englishman Nicholas Lee will take over as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Indian women's cricket team after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League.

Indian women's cricket team
Indian women's cricket team
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Englishman Nicholas Lee will take over as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Indian women's cricket team after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League.

The five-team Women's Premier League is scheduled to be held from January 9 to February 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

"Lee will take over as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Indian women's cricket team after the WPL," a source told PTI on Thursday.

Following the WPL, India are slated to tour Australia for a multi-format series from February 15 to March 9.

ALSO READ: Gabon suspends National team and fires staff after Africa Cup failure

Lee, who scored 490 runs in 13 first-class matches as a right-handed batter, brings with him vast experience in elite sport, having most recently served as the strength and conditioning coach of the Gulf Giants in the fourth season of the UAE's ILT20.

He was the strength and conditioning coach of Afghanistan's men's team from January 2024 to December 2025 and earlier served as head of physical performance at the Bangladesh Cricket Board from March 2020 to January 2024.

A graduate of Anglia Ruskin University, Lee also worked as the strength and conditioning coach of Sri Lanka men's team between October 2016 and March 2020.

At the domestic level, he was the lead strength and conditioning trainer at Sussex County Cricket Club from March 2012 to September 2016, having earlier served in an assistant role from January 2010 to March 2012.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cummins, Hazlewood included in Australia's preliminary T20 World Cup squad

Starc to Siraj: Check the full list of top wicket-takers in Tests in 2025

Dawood to Varun: Check the full list of top wicket-takers in T20Is in 2025

Henry to Santner: Check the full list of top wicket-takers in ODIs in 2025

Gill to Brook: Check the full list of top run-scorers in Tests in 2025

Topics :Cricket NewsWomen's Premier League

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story