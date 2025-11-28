Cummins, Hazlewood miss out as Aus announce playing XI for 2nd Ashes Test

Australia will head into the second Ashes Test in Brisbane without two of their most seasoned fast bowlers, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both unavailable because of injury concerns. The development comes at a crucial moment in the series, as the hosts look to extend their 1-0 lead after a commanding win in the opening Test.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players in first mega auction Team management indicated that Cummins is progressing well in his recovery but is not yet ready for the physical demands of a day-night Test. Hazlewood, meanwhile, continues to battle a hamstring issue that has kept him sidelined. Officials suggested that the team is prepared to back its bench strength, emphasising that the replacements have been performing impressively in domestic cricket and in recent training sessions.

Cummins travels with squad but not ready yet Although ruled out, Cummins will accompany the squad to Brisbane to continue his rehabilitation. Team sources conveyed that he had bowled extensively during a training stint at the SCG, working closely with senior players, but the medical staff advised caution. They reportedly believe he should be ready to return for the third Test in Adelaide, beginning December 17. Doggett likely to lead the reinforcements With Cummins and Hazlewood missing, Australia’s pace attack will take on a refreshed look. Brendan Doggett, fresh off a five-wicket haul in Perth, is expected to slot in alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. Team insiders indicated that Doggett’s current rhythm makes him an ideal fit for the pink-ball encounter.