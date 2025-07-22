Preview: India's Playing 11 dilemma for 4th Test vs England in Manchester

he high-octane five-match Test series between India and England—christened the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy —is poised to capture the imagination of cricket fans once again, with the fourth Test set to begin on July 23 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

With the series finely balanced, England lead 2–1, courtesy of victories at Headingley and Lord’s, while India responded with a thumping win at Edgbaston, marking their first-ever Test triumph at the iconic Birmingham venue.

A series full of contrasts and character

What has made this series unforgettable so far is the sheer contrast in playing conditions and the way both teams have adapted. The first two Tests were dominated by batters, with runs flowing freely across both sides. Shubman Gill, India’s newly appointed captain, capitalised on the batting-friendly surfaces, compiling a mountain of runs and displaying maturity beyond his years.

But then came Lord's—a contest where Bazball, England's aggressive Test philosophy, evolved into something smarter. 'Bazball with brains' was how many experts described it, as England's batters chose restraint over recklessness in tricky, seaming conditions. The third Test has already entered the books as a classic—a game where momentum swung constantly and neither team could pull away until the final session of Day 5. Ultimately, England edged India by 22 runs in a thriller that left fans breathless. Bazbrawl and brilliance: This series has it all

With each match delivering its own storyline, the rivalry has moved beyond tactics—into the realm of character and resilience. Social media aptly coined it ‘ Bazbrawl ’, a term that captures both the combative spirit and moments of high-class cricket from batters and bowlers alike. One of the most admired efforts came from England skipper Ben Stokes, who earned high praise from India pacer Mohammed Siraj for bowling two extended 10-over spells on the final day at Lord’s. “Hats off to him,” Siraj said. “As a fast bowler, that was a top effort.” England reveal XI early, India bide their time

As is now a hallmark of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era, England have once again named their Playing XI two days ahead of the Test. India, on the other hand, are waiting to assess pitch conditions and player fitness before locking in their combination. With injuries clouding multiple positions, including that of Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep, the team management is treading cautiously. What lies ahead at Old Trafford? With just a day before the toss, fans eagerly await a clearer picture of India’s Playing XI, pitch conditions, and whether any debutants may get a call-up.

Business Standard breaks down India's potential line-up and the tactical puzzles ahead of this pivotal clash at Old Trafford. Shadow of injury looms over India's pacer pool As India’s pace battery went full throttle during their first outdoor training session ahead of the fourth Test, Akash Deep cut a quiet, uncertain figure. Fresh off a bowling fitness assessment under the watchful eye of bowling coach Morne Morkel, the Bengal pacer did not get the green light to bowl in the nets. ALSO READ: Tri-series: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11, timing, live streaming Still nursing the groin strain he sustained during the Lord’s Test, Akash briefly rolled his arm over before stepping aside—his body language betraying more than words ever could. With his participation hanging in the balance, the Indian camp faces a critical decision for the third pacer’s role.

Anshul Kamboj added to main squad, debut on the horizon? Alongside Prasidh Krishna, the uncapped Anshul Kamboj went full tilt in the nets—fired up and potentially on the brink of a dream debut. Initially called up as a cover for the Akash Deep, the Haryana pacer was formally inducted into the main squad on Monday. Bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur, Kamboj impressed with his pace and consistency, sending down intense spells for close to an hour. He also padded up for a quick batting stint, suggesting he could provide some resistance with the bat or hit some important runs like Akash Deep.

Siraj leads the intensity, Bumrah warms up cautiously If there was a pecking order on display, Mohammed Siraj made sure he led from the front. He bowled with fierce rhythm against India’s top-order trio—Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant—hitting hard lengths and constantly challenging the bat. Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, appeared more cautious. Initially finding the practice surface too slippery, he moved to the centre wicket for additional overs in the outfield, likely to ensure match-day readiness without compromising on footing. Pant keeps and bats pain-free: Good news for India In what will come as a relief for Indian fans and selectors alike, Rishabh Pant appeared to have fully recovered from the finger discomfort that kept him from donning the gloves at Lord’s. On Monday, the wicketkeeper-batter not only completed a pain-free keeping session, but also batted with ease for nearly an hour.

His fluency with the bat and characteristic banter—this time shared with skipper Shubman Gill—was on full display, signalling a likely return to full duties in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Nair vs Sudharsan: The middle-order puzzle continues The training session also revived the selection debate around Karun Nair, who batted with focus and resolve, attempting to strengthen his claim to the No. 3 slot. But Sai Sudharsan, his likely challenger, was not far behind—solid in the nets and sharp during slip catching drills, indicating his readiness for getting another chance in India's XI. With Nitish Kumar Reddy heading back home due to a knee injury, team balance and batting depth remain under review.