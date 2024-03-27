Rohit to play 200th IPL match today for MI | A look at his franchise career

India captain Rohit Sharma is set to play his 200th match for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League history. The former MI captain will play his milestone match for Mumbai when he takes the field as a player against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
When Rohit joined by Mumbai Indians?
The Mumbai-based franchise picked Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2011 mega auction. He has been an absolute legend for the Mumbai Indians since then. In 14 years in Blue and Gold clothing, Rohit has played 199 IPL matches, scoring 5,084 runs at an average of 29.39 and a strike rate of 129.86. He has scored a century and 34 fifties in 195 innings for MI, with the best score of 109*.
Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
He took over the Mumbai Indians captaincy from Ricky Ponting in 2013.
Rohit won the first title for MI in his debut year as captain. He took Mumbai to their golden period, winning the trophy five times in 10 years (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) and reaching playoffs twice.
Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here
Rohit's achievement in the Indian Premier League
- Rohit won two Champions League T20 titles with MI in 2011 and 2013, the latter as a captain.
- The 'Hitman' is MI's all-time highest run-getter, scoring 5,357 runs in 208 matches and 204 innings at an average of 29.59 and a strike rate of almost 130, with a century and 35 fifties in 204 innings.
- In IPL 2009, Rohit Sharma took hattrick for Mumbai Indians while representing Deccan Chargers
Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
- After a successful stint in the 2007 World Cup, Rohit was picked by now-defunct Deccan Chargers, a former Hyderabad franchise from 2008-2010.
- He played 45 matches for the team, scoring 1,170 runs at an average of 30.79 and a strike rate of over 131, with eight fifties in 44 innings.
- His best score was 76*. He won the IPL 2009 season with this franchise, making him a six-time IPL champion.
Rohit Sharma's stats in Indian Premier League history
The veteran batter is the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL history, scoring 6,254 runs in 244 matches at an average of 29.63 and a strike rate of 130.15. He scored a century and 42 fifties in 239 innings, with the best score of 109*.
|Rohit Sharma batting & fielding Stats
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|Career
|244
|28
|6254
|109*
|29.64
|4805
|130.16
|1
|42
|561
|258
|99
|2024
|1
|0
|43
|43
|43
|29
|148.28
|0
|0
|7
|1
|1
|2023
|16
|0
|332
|65
|20.75
|250
|132.8
|0
|2
|35
|17
|1
|2022
|14
|0
|268
|48
|19.14
|223
|120.18
|0
|0
|28
|13
|7
|2021
|13
|0
|381
|63
|29.3
|299
|127.42
|0
|1
|33
|14
|1
|2020
|12
|0
|332
|80
|27.66
|260
|127.69
|0
|3
|27
|19
|6
|2019
|15
|1
|405
|67
|28.92
|315
|128.57
|0
|2
|52
|10
|4
|2018
|14
|2
|286
|94
|23.83
|215
|133.02
|0
|2
|25
|12
|8
|2017
|17
|2
|333
|67
|23.78
|273
|121.97
|0
|3
|31
|9
|10
|2016
|14
|3
|489
|85*
|44.45
|368
|132.88
|0
|5
|49
|16
|2
|2015
|16
|2
|482
|98*
|34.42
|333
|144.74
|0
|3
|41
|21
|5
|2014
|15
|2
|390
|59*
|30
|302
|129.13
|0
|3
|31
|16
|5
|2013
|19
|5
|538
|79*
|38.42
|409
|131.54
|0
|4
|35
|28
|7
|2012
|17
|2
|433
|109*
|30.92
|342
|126.6
|1
|3
|39
|18
|13
|2011
|16
|3
|372
|87
|33.81
|297
|125.25
|0
|3
|32
|13
|7
|2010
|16
|2
|404
|73
|28.85
|302
|133.77
|0
|3
|36
|14
|9
|2009
|16
|3
|362
|52
|27.84
|315
|114.92
|0
|1
|22
|18
|5
|2008
|13
|1
|404
|76*
|36.72
|273
|147.98
|0
|4
|38
|19
|8
Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: Sportzpics
Rohit is an institution in himself. He shaped the career trajectories of many future Indian stars like Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Ambati Rayadu, among others.
Rohit Sharma captaincy stats in Indian Premier League
|Rohit Sharma captaincy record in Indian Premier League
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|No result
|Win %
|158
|87
|67
|4
|0
|0
|55.06