Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rohit to play 200th IPL match today for MI | A look at his franchise career

Former MI captain Rohit Sharma will play his milestone match for Mumbai when he takes the field as a player against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma is set to play his 200th match for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League history. The former MI captain will play his milestone match for Mumbai when he takes the field as a player against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

When Rohit joined by Mumbai Indians?

The Mumbai-based franchise picked Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2011 mega auction. He has been an absolute legend for the Mumbai Indians since then. In 14 years in Blue and Gold clothing, Rohit has played 199 IPL matches, scoring 5,084 runs at an average of 29.39 and a strike rate of 129.86. He has scored a century and 34 fifties in 195 innings for MI, with the best score of 109*.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
When Rohit was appointed Mumbai Indians captain?

He took over the Mumbai Indians captaincy from Ricky Ponting in 2013. 

Rohit won the first title for MI in his debut year as captain. He took Mumbai to their golden period, winning the trophy five times in 10 years (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) and reaching playoffs twice.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here

Rohit's achievement in the Indian Premier League

  • Rohit won two Champions League T20 titles with MI in 2011 and 2013, the latter as a captain.
  • The 'Hitman' is MI's all-time highest run-getter, scoring 5,357 runs in 208 matches and 204 innings at an average of 29.59 and a strike rate of almost 130, with a century and 35 fifties in 204 innings.
  • In IPL 2009, Rohit Sharma took hattrick for Mumbai Indians while representing Deccan Chargers

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Rohit Sharma's early career in Indian Premier League
  • After a successful stint in the 2007 World Cup, Rohit was picked by now-defunct Deccan Chargers, a former Hyderabad franchise from 2008-2010.
  • He played 45 matches for the team, scoring 1,170 runs at an average of 30.79 and a strike rate of over 131, with eight fifties in 44 innings.
  • His best score was 76*. He won the IPL 2009 season with this franchise, making him a six-time IPL champion.

Rohit Sharma's stats in Indian Premier League history

The veteran batter is the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL history, scoring 6,254 runs in 244 matches at an average of 29.63 and a strike rate of 130.15. He scored a century and 42 fifties in 239 innings, with the best score of 109*.

Rohit Sharma batting & fielding Stats
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT
Career 244 28 6254 109* 29.64 4805 130.16 1 42 561 258 99
2024 1 0 43 43 43 29 148.28 0 0 7 1 1
2023 16 0 332 65 20.75 250 132.8 0 2 35 17 1
2022 14 0 268 48 19.14 223 120.18 0 0 28 13 7
2021 13 0 381 63 29.3 299 127.42 0 1 33 14 1
2020 12 0 332 80 27.66 260 127.69 0 3 27 19 6
2019 15 1 405 67 28.92 315 128.57 0 2 52 10 4
2018 14 2 286 94 23.83 215 133.02 0 2 25 12 8
2017 17 2 333 67 23.78 273 121.97 0 3 31 9 10
2016 14 3 489 85* 44.45 368 132.88 0 5 49 16 2
2015 16 2 482 98* 34.42 333 144.74 0 3 41 21 5
2014 15 2 390 59* 30 302 129.13 0 3 31 16 5
2013 19 5 538 79* 38.42 409 131.54 0 4 35 28 7
2012 17 2 433 109* 30.92 342 126.6 1 3 39 18 13
2011 16 3 372 87 33.81 297 125.25 0 3 32 13 7
2010 16 2 404 73 28.85 302 133.77 0 3 36 14 9
2009 16 3 362 52 27.84 315 114.92 0 1 22 18 5
2008 13 1 404 76* 36.72 273 147.98 0 4 38 19 8

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

IND-ENG: Only Virat, Rohit hitting big runs, a concern? KL says not at all

Indian Street Premier League: Toss to Powerplay - rules, format explained

Raina to Gaikwad: Highest run-getters for Chennai Supers Kings | IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League history

Raina to Gaikwad: Highest run-getters for Chennai Supers Kings | IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Here's how Hardik Pandya can win Mumbai Indians' fans trust

IPL 2024 today's match: SRH vs MI Playing 11, live match time, streaming

IPL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS CSK vs GT: Dube, bowlers star as Chennai win by 63 runs

Mumbai's Rohit to LSG's KL Rahul: Watch IPL teams celebrate Holi in style


Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: Sportzpics
Youngsters nurtured by Rohit Sharma

Rohit is an institution in himself. He shaped the career trajectories of many future Indian stars like Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Ambati Rayadu, among others. 

Rohit Sharma captaincy stats in Indian Premier League

Rohit Sharma captaincy record in Indian Premier League
Matches Won Lost Tied Draw No result Win %
158 87 67 4 0 0 55.06

Topics : Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon