Doeschate, T Dilip contracts end; BCCI to appoint new fielding coach soon

The contracts of assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip have ended and the BCCI isn't handing them any further extensions, secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Tuesday.

The BCCI will announce the name of a new fielding coach for the tour of Sri Lanka and while Saikia said that there are "two or three names being discussed", it is understood that former India women's and A team support staff Subhadeep Ghosh is tipped to take over from Dilip and Ten Doeschate.

"Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeshchate's two-year contract with Indian men's team ended on June 10. Fielding coach T Dilip, who was given a one-year extension after his original term ended, also had his contract ending on June 8," BCCI secretary Saikia told PTI in an exclusive interaction. Check CWG 2026 DAY 5 (July 28) LIVE UPDATES, MEDAL NEWS AND INDIA FULL SCHEDULE here

"The BCCI continued with the duo till the end of India's tour of United Kingdom. However, the BCCI is not giving them any extension. There is no question of accepting resignation as the contract has ended," the secretary cleared the air. It must be mentioned that Ten Doeschate intended to leave as when he was brought on board on Gautam Gambhir's insistence, he was promised fielding coach's job but was given no specific role in last two years. In case of Dilip, his extension for one year before the 2025 Test series in England was on insistence of a senior superstar but no one was happy with his performance. It would have been a miracle had he been given any further extension after poor show during the recent white ball tour of UK.