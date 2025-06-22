Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Bumrah becomes first Asian bowler to 150 Test wickets in SENA countries

Bumrah becomes first Asian bowler to 150 Test wickets in SENA countries

On Day 2 itself, Bumrah already made headlines by dismissing Ben Duckett with a seaming delivery, making him the most successful Asian bowler in SENA countries

India's Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah continued to shine with the red ball as he delivered another stellar performance for India on Day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley. The pace spearhead added two more wickets to the three he had taken on Day 2, completing yet another crucial five-wicket haul in the longest format.
 
His efforts were instrumental in limiting England to a first-innings total of 465, with India maintaining a lead of six runs. Bumrah’s latest fifer takes his overall Test tally to 210 wickets. Remarkably, this was his 14th five-wicket haul in just 87 Test innings, underlining his status as one of the most consistent and lethal pacers in world cricket.
 
 
The Indian attack leaned heavily on Bumrah, with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna being the only other bowlers under wickets column. Other pacers struggled to find breakthroughs, making Bumrah’s contribution all the more significant. 
 
Bumrah also became the first Asian bowler to take 150 Test wickets in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). On Day 2 itself, Bumrah already made headlines by dismissing Ben Duckett with a seaming delivery, making him the most successful Asian bowler in SENA countries. He surpassed legendary Pakistani seamer Wasim Akram’s mark of 146 wickets.
 
Bumrah’s mastery in overseas conditions, particularly in tough seaming environments like Leeds, once again highlighted why he is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers of his generation.
 
Most wickets by an Asian bowler in SENA countries: 
Rank Bowler Wickets
1 Jasprit Bumrah 150*
2 Wasim Akram 146
3 Anil Kumble 141
4 Ishant Sharma 130
 

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

