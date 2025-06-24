ENG vs IND 1st Test: England triumphed in batter's fest at Headingley

ALSO READ: Gill to Kohli: Full list of Indian captains who lost their debut Test India’s spirited effort with both bat and ball fell short in Leeds, as England chased down a mammoth target of 371 runs to win the first Test by five wickets at Headingley. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance with the ball and centuries from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, England’s aggressive fourth-innings approach—powered by Ben Duckett and Joe Root—handed them a famous victory and a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

India’s First Innings: Big runs and bright starts

After being asked to bat first by Ben Stokes, India got off to a strong start. Though debutant Sai Sudharsan fell early for a duck, the top order stood tall. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fluent 101 laid the platform before Shubman Gill, in his first Test as full-time captain, stole the show with a commanding 147. Rishabh Pant added flair with a dazzling 134, helping India post 471 in the first innings. However, a late collapse saw India lose their last seven wickets for just 41 runs. Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue led England’s fightback, taking four wickets each.

England’s First Innings: Counterpunch and collapse England responded with their trademark attacking style. Ollie Pope struck 106, Harry Brook missed a century by just one run, while Ben Duckett (62), Jamie Smith (40), and Chris Woakes (38) made valuable contributions. But Jasprit Bumrah turned the tide with a fiery spell of 5 for 83, restricting England to 465 and giving India a slender six-run lead. India’s Second Innings: Pant-Rahul show powers India to 364 India built on their lead thanks to another century from Rishabh Pant (118) and a composed 137 from KL Rahul. Despite early and late flurries of wickets, the duo’s partnership ensured India set England a stiff target of 371. With the pitch starting to flatten out and conditions easing, the game was delicately poised heading into the final day.

England’s Record Chase: Duckett and Root lead the way England launched their chase with remarkable authority. Zak Crawley (65) and Ben Duckett put on a rapid 181-run stand for the first wicket, setting the tone for the innings. Prasidh Krishna removed Crawley and Ollie Pope in quick succession to bring India back into the contest, while Shardul Thakur’s twin strike—dismissing Duckett for 149 and Brook for a golden duck—revived Indian hopes. When Stokes fell to Jadeja for 32, the match hung in the balance. But Joe Root (53*) and Jamie Smith (44*) stitched together an unbeaten 71-run stand to steer England home. Calm under pressure, the duo absorbed India’s best efforts and sealed a memorable win.

Historic collapse in defending big targets Scorecard: India 1st Innings: India 1st Inning 471-10 (113 ov) CRR:4.17 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal b B Stokes 101 158 16 1 63.92 KL Rahul c J Root b B Carse 42 78 8 0 53.85 Sai Sudharsan c JL Smith b B Stokes 0 This was only the second time in Test history that India lost after setting a target in excess of 350. The previous instance came in 2022 at Edgbaston—also against England—when the hosts chased down 378. With this result, England have now successfully chased two 350-plus scores against India in just over two years.

4 0 0 0 Shubman Gill (C) c JC Tongue b S Bashir 147 227 19 1 64.76 Rishabh Pant (WK) lbw b JC Tongue 134 178 12 6 75.28 Karun Nair c O Pope b B Stokes 0 4 0 0 0 Ravindra Jadeja b JC Tongue 11 15 2 0 73.33 Shardul Thakur c JL Smith b B Stokes 1 8 0 0 12.5 Jasprit Bumrah c H Brook b JC Tongue 0 5 0 0 0 Mohammed Siraj Not out 3 7 0 0 42.86 Prasidh Krishna b JC Tongue 1 3 0 0 33.33 Extras 31 (b 1, Ib 14, w 2, nb 9, p 5) Total 471 (10 wkts, 113 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Chris Woakes 24 4 103 0 4 4.29 Brydon Carse 22 5 96 1 3 4.36 Josh Tongue 20 0 86 4 1 4.3 Ben Stokes 20 2 66 4 1 3.3 Shoaib Bashir 27 6 100 1 0 3.7

England 1st Innings: England 1st Inning 465-10 (100.4 ov) CRR:4.62 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c K Nair b J Bumrah 4 6 1 0 66.67 Ben Duckett b J Bumrah 62 94 9 0 65.96 Ollie Pope c R Pant b MP Krishna 106 137 14 0 77.37 Joe Root c K Nair b J Bumrah 28 58 2 0 48.28 Harry Brook c S Thakur b MP Krishna 99 112 11 2 88.39 Ben Stokes (C) c R Pant b M Siraj 20 52 3 0 38.46 Jamie Smith (WK) c S Sudharsan b MP Krishna 40 52 5 1 76.92 Chris Woakes b J Bumrah 38 55 3 2 69.09 Brydon Carse b M Siraj 22 23 4 0 95.65 Josh Tongue b J Bumrah 11 18 2 0 61.11 Shoaib Bashir Not out 1 4 0 0 25 Extras 34 (b 8, Ib 18, w 1, nb 7, p 0) Total 465 (10 wkts, 100.4 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 24.4 5 83 5 4 3.36 Mohammed Siraj 27 0 122 2 1 4.52 Prasidh Krishna 20 0 128 3 0 6.4 Ravindra Jadeja 23 4 68 0 0 2.96 Shardul Thakur 6 0 38 0 2 6.33

India 2nd Innings: India 2nd Inning 364-10 (96 ov) CRR:3.79 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c JL Smith b B Carse 4 11 1 0 36.36 KL Rahul b B Carse 137 247 18 0 55.47 Sai Sudharsan c Z Crawley b B Stokes 30 48 4 0 62.5 Shubman Gill (C) b B Carse 8 16 1 0 50 Rishabh Pant (WK) c Z Crawley b S Bashir 118 140 15 3 84.29 Karun Nair c & b C Woakes 20 54 3 0 37.04 Ravindra Jadeja Not out 25 40 2 1 62.5 Shardul Thakur c J Root b JC Tongue 4 12 0 0 33.33 Mohammed Siraj c JL Smith b JC Tongue 0 1 0 0 0 Jasprit Bumrah b JC Tongue 0 2 0 0 0 Prasidh Krishna c JC Tongue b S Bashir 0 11 0 0 0 Extras 18 (b 5, Ib 4, w 3, nb 6, p 0) Total 364 (10 wkts, 96 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Chris Woakes 19 4 45 1 1 2.37 Brydon Carse 19 2 80 3 2 4.21 Josh Tongue 18 2 72 3 1 4 Shoaib Bashir 22 1 90 2 0 4.09 Ben Stokes 15 2 47 1 2 3.13 Joe Root 3 0 21 0 0 7