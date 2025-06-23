ENG vs IND: Highest successful run chases in Tests at Headingley, Leeds

ALSO READ: Pant becomes first Indian keeper to hit centuries in both Test innings

Shubman Gill-led Team India, despite leading the game for almost the first four sessions, was dealt a fightback punch by England, as the first Test match of India’s 2025 tour of England at Headingley, Leeds, is still hanging in the balance with all three results still a possibility. India, in their second innings added 364 runs to the already six runs lead from the first innings which means England will now have to chase down 371 runs to win which will be their highest and overall second highest total at this venue.