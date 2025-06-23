Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Highest successful run chases in Tests at Headingley, Leeds

ENG vs IND: Highest successful run chases in Tests at Headingley, Leeds

England's 362-run chase vs Australia in 2019 is the biggest successful chase at this venue in the 21st century

Highest Successful Run Chases in Tests at Leeds
Highest Successful Run Chases in Tests at Leeds
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shubman Gill-led Team India, despite leading the game for almost the first four sessions, was dealt a fightback punch by England, as the first Test match of India’s 2025 tour of England at Headingley, Leeds, is still hanging in the balance with all three results still a possibility. India, in their second innings added 364 runs to the already six runs lead from the first innings which means England will now have to chase down 371 runs to win which will be their highest and overall second highest total at this venue. 
 
The highest successful run chase at this venue is under Australia’s name, who chased down a 404-run target set by England back in 1948. However, the highest successful run chase in the 21st century—and probably one of the most iconic chases in Test cricket—came at this very venue when, in the third Test of the Ashes series, Ben Stokes scored a majestic 135* to help England beat Australia by 1 wicket while chasing 362 runs. It is also the second-highest successful chase overall.
 
Highest Successful Run Chases in Tests at Leeds
 
Team Score Result Opposition Start Date
Australia 404/3 Won v England 22-Jul-48
England 362/9 Won v Australia 22-Aug-19
West Indies 322/5 Won v England 25-Aug-17
England 315/4 Won v Australia 16-Aug-01
England 296/3 Won v New Zealand 23-Jun-22
England 254/7 Won v Australia 06-Jul-23
England 219/7 Won v Pakistan 26-Aug-82
England 186/5 Won v South Africa 13-Jul-29
Pakistan 180/7 Won v Australia 21-Jul-10
West Indies 131/2 Won v England 12-Jul-84
West Indies 129/1 Won v England 08-Jun-95
England 128/3 Won v India 05-Jun-52
England 126/4 Won v India 08-Jun-67
England 123/5 Won v Australia 13-Jun-85
Australia 111/3 Won v England 02-Jul-64
Australia 107/5 Won v England 22-Jul-38
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MLC 2025: New York vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Rahul joins elite list of Indian batters with 3rd Test century in England

Prithvi Shaw seeks MCA approval to part ways with Mumbai cricket team

Tried not to think about talks surrounding my place in side: Ollie Pope

'I regret dropping...' - Sourav Ganguly reflects on tough captaincy calls

Topics :Shubman GillIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test ChampionshipThe AshesBen Stokes

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story