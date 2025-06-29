MLC 2025: Texas vs New York playing 11, live toss time, streaming

As the 2025 Major League Cricket season heads into a crucial phase, MI New York face Texas Super Kings in Match 21 on June 30, with both teams chasing vastly different objectives. MI New York, languishing near the bottom with just one win in six games, are on the brink of elimination. Captain Nicholas Pooran, visibly frustrated after their recent failed defence of 237, has called out his bowlers for poor execution and lack of discipline. For the 2023 champions, only a win can keep slim playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Texas Super Kings have their destiny in their own hands. Sitting just behind the top two, a win in Dallas would seal their playoff qualification and bring them level on points with second-placed Washington Freedom. With consistent performances and a balanced squad, Super Kings will be eager to exploit MI NY’s vulnerabilities and push for a spot in the Qualifier 1 race.

MLC 2025: Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Playing 11 (Probables) Texas Super Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Smit Patel (w), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq MI New York Playing 11 (Probables): Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (w), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Delano Potgieter/Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Ehsan Adil/Naveen-ul-Haq, Trent Boult, Rushil Ugarkar Texas Super Kings vs MI New York Head-to-Head in MLC Total matches played: 4

Texas Super Kings won: 3

MI New York won: 1

No Result: 0 Squads of Both Teams

Texas Super Kings Squad: Smit Patel (w), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq, Adam Milne, Milind Kumar, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan MI New York Squad: Quinton de Kock (w), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Tajinder Dhillon, Kieron Pollard, Michael Bracewell, Delano Potgieter, Sunny Patel, Ehsan Adil, Trent Boult, Rushil Ugarkar, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, George Linde, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Heath Richards MLC 2025 Match on June 30: Texas Super Kings vs MI New York – Live Toss, Telecast & Streaming Details Which teams will clash on June 30 (Sunday) in MLC 2025?

