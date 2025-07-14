ENG vs IND 3rd Test: England's persistence pays off, 1 wicket away from win

The post-lunch session saw England getting one wicket closer to victory with Jasprit Bumrah losing the wicket after entering the fray after lunch alongside Ravindra Jadeja with Team India continuing their resilient pursuit of chasing down the target. With Bumrah knowing full well that any mistake could possibly mean a defeat on the day, he lost patience and gave away his wicket to skipper Stokes in an attempt to pull the ball. After that it was Jadeja and Siraj who are fighting on for their side with Jadeja scoring another fifty for the visitors, his fourth in a row across the 3 Tests. The duo took India to 163/9 at the end of the session as India's hopes of a win is still alive.

Surprisingly, Jasprit Bumrah's defence was on point across the majority of the session as him and Jadeja continued to rotate strike and put some crucial runs on the board. England did introduce spin in the session with Joe Root beginning his spell today. Shoaib Bashir, who got his hand injured earlier, also made his comeback and bowled a few overs. However, both batter stood their ground with the ball getting older and older, giving the visitors some relief. Jadeja remained hesitant in taking the singles and giving Bumrah the strike and was constantly looking for gaps in the field for him to get back to his crease after a couple of runs.

Earlier, India’s batting lineup crumbled under relentless pressure from England’s fast bowlers, headed by Jofra Archer. IND 2nd innings scorecard at tea India 2nd Inning 163-9 (70 ov) CRR:2.33 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c JL Smith b J Archer 0 7 0 0 0 KL Rahul lbw b B Stokes 39 58 6 0 67.24 Karun Nair lbw b B Carse 14 33 1 0 42.42 Shubman Gill (C) lbw b B Carse 6 9 1 0 66.67 Akash Deep b B Stokes 1 11 0 0 9.09 Rishabh Pant (WK) b J Archer 9 12 2 0 75 Ravindra Jadeja Not out 56 162 4 1 34.57 Washington Sundar c & b J Archer 0 4 0 0 0 Nitish Kumar Reddy c JL Smith b C Woakes 13 53 1 0 24.53 Jasprit Bumrah c (sub S Cook) b B Stokes 5 54 1 0 9.26 Mohammed Siraj Not out 2 20 0 0 10 Extras 18 (b 0, Ib 9, w 6, nb 3, p 0) Total 163 (9 wkts, 70 Ov) Fall of Wickets 5-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 1.4),41-2(Karun Nair 12.3),53-3(Shubman Gill 14.6),58-4(Akash Deep 17.4),71-5(Rishabh Pant 20.5),81-6(KL Rahul 23.5),82-7(Washington Sundar 24.4),112-8(Nitish Kumar Reddy 39.3),147-9(Jasprit Bumrah 61.3) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Chris Woakes 12 5 21 1 0 0 1.75 Jofra Archer 14 1 52 3 0 1 3.71 Ben Stokes 24 4 48 3 2 0 2 Brydon Carse 16 2 30 2 1 1 1.88 Joe Root 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Shoaib Bashir 3 1 2 0 0 0 0.67 India losing early wickets on Day 5 Chris Woakes struck just before lunch, trapping Nitish Reddy caught behind and leaving India precariously positioned at 112 for 8 while chasing 193.

The day began with India at 58/4 and needing a further 135 runs on a pitch that offered variable bounce, conditions that demanded calm and experience. However, early dismissals of Rishabh Pant (9 off 12), KL Rahul (39 off 58), and Washington Sundar (0 off 4) within the opening hour effectively sealed India’s fate. Pant, nursing a wounded left index finger sustained from day one, struggled to cope with Archer’s fiery pace, wincing with each delivery that surged off the bowler's hand. Despite this, he managed a couple of elegant boundaries, a flick and a one-handed drivebefore Archer delivered a perfectly straightened delivery that shattered Pant’s off-stump. Archer then exchanged a heated word with Pant as he made the solemn walk back through the Long Room.

Rahul briefly attempted to stabilize the innings, but was dismissed three overs later. England captain Ben Stokes delivered a seaming delivery that trapped Rahul lbw. Although the initial on-field decision went against Stokes’s appeal, the field umpire’s call was overturned via DRS, prompting cheers from the packed crowd. Even though it was a Monday, Lord’s was filled with Indian and English supporters lining up well ahead of the start. In the wake of Rahul’s dismissal, Jadeja and Reddy presented some resistance, but at 95/7 after the first hour, they still needed another 98 runs. Recognizing the pitch’s treachery, they adopted a defensive mindset. Amid it all, Stokes delivered an impressive nine-over spell, further asserting England’s dominance.