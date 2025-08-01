Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Atkinson back with a bang! Bags fifer at the Oval

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
England pacer Gus Atkinson has well and truly justified his place in the England playing 11 as the pacer returns with a 4th Test fifer in the 5th Test against India as he and his teammates bundled out the Indian bating order in the first session of Day 2 on 224.
 
Atkinson's spell of 5/33 was a spectacular one in fashion with the pacer ending his bowling with a staggering economy of 1.50 in the 1st innings.  Check ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here    After taking out opener Yashasvi Jaiswal earlier in the innings, Atkinson managed to decimate the lower order on the day as well with the likes of Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Mohd Siraj and Prasidh Krishna all being sent back by the pacer who has had a memorable comeback to Test cricket for the Three Lions. 
Atkinson, returning to the lineup after missing the previous four Tests, was brought into England’s squad for the fifth Test at The Oval. England had to make four changes to their playing XI in London, with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Liam Dawson all being left out.  Best bowling figures by ENG pacers against India in Tests at the Oval  Atkinson recorded an incredible spell today which also took him among England's elite bowlers to have performed well at the Oval in London. His spell is now the 2nd best in the list against India. 
Best bowling figures by an ENG pacer against India in Tests at Oval
Player Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Econ Inns Opposition Ground Start Date
GOB Allen 20 3 80 7 4 3 v India The Oval 15/08/36
AAP Atkinson 21.4 8 33 5 1.52 1 v India The Oval 31/07/25
AV Bedser 14.5 4 41 5 2.76 2 v India The Oval 14/08/52
FS Trueman 16 4 48 5 3 2 v India The Oval 14/08/52
CJ Jordan 4.2 0 18 4 4.15 3 v India The Oval 15/08/14
FS Trueman 17 6 24 4 1.41 1 v India The Oval 20/08/59
CR Woakes 15 6 55 4 3.66 1 v India The Oval 02/09/21
IT Botham 28 7 65 4 2.32 2 v India The Oval 30/08/79
WJ Edrich 19.2 4 68 4 3.51 1 v India The Oval 17/08/46
AR Caddick 43 11 114 4 2.65 2 v India The Oval 05/09/02
JM Anderson 40 5 182 4 4.55 1 v India The Oval 09/08/07
FS Trueman 14 4 30 3 2.14 3 v India The Oval 20/08/59
CR Woakes 14 7 30 3 2.14 1 v India The Oval 15/08/14
CJ Jordan 14 7 32 3 2.28 1 v India The Oval 15/08/14
M Hendrick 22.3 7 38 3 1.68 2 v India The Oval 30/08/79
OE Robinson 17.3 9 38 3 2.17 1 v India The Oval 02/09/21
JM Anderson 22.3 11 45 3 2 4 v India The Oval 07/09/18
JB Statham 18 4 50 3 2.77 3 v India The Oval 20/08/59
 
Following a rain-hit Day 1 where just 64 overs were bowled, weather disruptions are expected to continue into Day 2. India closed the opening day at 204/6, led by an unbeaten 52 from Karun Nair and 19 from Washington Sundar. The pair stitched together an unbroken 51-run partnership after India’s top order was dismantled by Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson in the final match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval.
       

Topics :India vs EnglandTest CricketEngland cricket teamIndia cricket team

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

