ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Atkinson back with a bang! Bags fifer at the Oval

England pacer Gus Atkinson has well and truly justified his place in the England playing 11 as the pacer returns with a 4th Test fifer in the 5th Test against India as he and his teammates bundled out the Indian bating order in the first session of Day 2 on 224.

Best bowling figures by ENG pacers against India in Tests at the Oval Atkinson recorded an incredible spell today which also took him among England's elite bowlers to have performed well at the Oval in London. His spell is now the 2nd best in the list against India. Best bowling figures by an ENG pacer against India in Tests at Oval Player Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Econ Inns Opposition Ground Start Date GOB Allen 20 3 80 7 4 3 v India The Oval 15/08/36 AAP Atkinson 21.4 8 33 5 1.52 1 v India The Oval 31/07/25 AV Bedser 14.5 4 41 5 2.76 2 v India The Oval 14/08/52 FS Trueman 16 4 48 5 3 2 v India The Oval 14/08/52 CJ Jordan 4.2 0 18 4 4.15 3 v India The Oval 15/08/14 FS Trueman 17 6 24 4 1.41 1 v India The Oval 20/08/59 CR Woakes 15 6 55 4 3.66 1 v India The Oval 02/09/21 IT Botham 28 7 65 4 2.32 2 v India The Oval 30/08/79 WJ Edrich 19.2 4 68 4 3.51 1 v India The Oval 17/08/46 AR Caddick 43 11 114 4 2.65 2 v India The Oval 05/09/02 JM Anderson 40 5 182 4 4.55 1 v India The Oval 09/08/07 FS Trueman 14 4 30 3 2.14 3 v India The Oval 20/08/59 CR Woakes 14 7 30 3 2.14 1 v India The Oval 15/08/14 CJ Jordan 14 7 32 3 2.28 1 v India The Oval 15/08/14 M Hendrick 22.3 7 38 3 1.68 2 v India The Oval 30/08/79 OE Robinson 17.3 9 38 3 2.17 1 v India The Oval 02/09/21 JM Anderson 22.3 11 45 3 2 4 v India The Oval 07/09/18 JB Statham 18 4 50 3 2.77 3 v India The Oval 20/08/59 Atkinson, returning to the lineup after missing the previous four Tests, was brought into England’s squad for the fifth Test at The Oval. England had to make four changes to their playing XI in London, with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Liam Dawson all being left out.Atkinson recorded an incredible spell today which also took him among England's elite bowlers to have performed well at the Oval in London. His spell is now the 2nd best in the list against India.

Atkinson's spell of 5/33 was a spectacular one in fashion with the pacer ending his bowling with a staggering economy of 1.50 in the 1st innings.After taking out opener Yashasvi Jaiswal earlier in the innings, Atkinson managed to decimate the lower order on the day as well with the likes of Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Mohd Siraj and Prasidh Krishna all being sent back by the pacer who has had a memorable comeback to Test cricket for the Three Lions.