ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Atkinson back with a bang! Bags fifer at the Oval

|Best bowling figures by an ENG pacer against India in Tests at Oval
|Player
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Econ
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|GOB Allen
|20
|3
|80
|7
|4
|3
|v India
|The Oval
|15/08/36
|AAP Atkinson
|21.4
|8
|33
|5
|1.52
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|31/07/25
|AV Bedser
|14.5
|4
|41
|5
|2.76
|2
|v India
|The Oval
|14/08/52
|FS Trueman
|16
|4
|48
|5
|3
|2
|v India
|The Oval
|14/08/52
|CJ Jordan
|4.2
|0
|18
|4
|4.15
|3
|v India
|The Oval
|15/08/14
|FS Trueman
|17
|6
|24
|4
|1.41
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|20/08/59
|CR Woakes
|15
|6
|55
|4
|3.66
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|02/09/21
|IT Botham
|28
|7
|65
|4
|2.32
|2
|v India
|The Oval
|30/08/79
|WJ Edrich
|19.2
|4
|68
|4
|3.51
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|17/08/46
|AR Caddick
|43
|11
|114
|4
|2.65
|2
|v India
|The Oval
|05/09/02
|JM Anderson
|40
|5
|182
|4
|4.55
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|09/08/07
|FS Trueman
|14
|4
|30
|3
|2.14
|3
|v India
|The Oval
|20/08/59
|CR Woakes
|14
|7
|30
|3
|2.14
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|15/08/14
|CJ Jordan
|14
|7
|32
|3
|2.28
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|15/08/14
|M Hendrick
|22.3
|7
|38
|3
|1.68
|2
|v India
|The Oval
|30/08/79
|OE Robinson
|17.3
|9
|38
|3
|2.17
|1
|v India
|The Oval
|02/09/21
|JM Anderson
|22.3
|11
|45
|3
|2
|4
|v India
|The Oval
|07/09/18
|JB Statham
|18
|4
|50
|3
|2.77
|3
|v India
|The Oval
|20/08/59
