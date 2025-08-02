ENG vs IND 5th Test: How to watch live streaming of Day 3 action for free?

Both England and India performed equally well, bundling each other out for 224 and 247 respectively. However, India have made a strong comeback with the bat in the second innings, already securing a 52-run lead with 8 wickets in hand and three days of play still remaining. India’s second-innings progress with the bat can somewhat be credited to English fielders, who had an awful day on Day 2, dropping catches and missing chances in bunches. The visitors just need to hold tight and bat for three more sessions if they wish to bat the hosts out of the game before the final innings begins.

But how can you watch all the action of Day 3 of the fifth Test live from anywhere around the globe? Take a look.

How to watch England vs India 5th Test Day 3 online: Live streaming and telecast information

What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 5th Test match?

The match will take place at Kennington Oval, London.

When will the ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 3 begin?

The ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 3 will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.

Where to watch the live telecast in India?

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5 will provide the telecast for the match.