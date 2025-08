ENG vs IND 5th Test: How to watch live streaming of Day 3 action for free?

ALSO READ: Prasidh Krishna credits trust and team spirit for IND's resurgence at Oval As Day 3 of the fifth and final Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy gets underway today at The Oval, London, between India and England, both teams will be ready to put everything on the line to deny the opposition an obvious advantage in the match.

Check all the live updates of day 3 action of India vs England 5th Test at Oval here Both England and India performed equally well, bundling each other out for 224 and 247 respectively. However, India have made a strong comeback with the bat in the second innings, already securing a 52-run lead with 8 wickets in hand and three days of play still remaining. India’s second-innings progress with the bat can somewhat be credited to English fielders, who had an awful day on Day 2, dropping catches and missing chances in bunches. The visitors just need to hold tight and bat for three more sessions if they wish to bat the hosts out of the game before the final innings begins.

But how can you watch all the action of Day 3 of the fifth Test live from anywhere around the globe? Take a look. ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 3 broadcast details ENG vs IND 5th Test broadcasting details Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv

