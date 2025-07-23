Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant ushered off the field due to injury in Manchester

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant ushered off the field due to injury in Manchester

Rishabh Pant had stitched up a 50+ run partnership with Sai Sudharshan when he was hit on his toe that forced him off the field on Day 1 in Manchester.

Rishabh Pant injury

Rishabh Pant injury

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had to be ushered off the field after he suffered a toe injury following a yorker from Chris Woakes during Day 1 of the 4th Test against England in Manchester.  Pant took the blow and was visibly in pain after that. After receiving some treatment, the medic decided to call out the stretcher as he was then ushered off with a swelling and a small cut on his right leg.  Ravindra Jadeja has replaced him on the pitch as fans would be hoping that the batter can return to bat later in the innings. Pant has been unfortunate with the injuries as it was a finger injury that had prevented him from keeping wickets in the Lord's Test against England recently.    Check ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here   Pant creates history in Manchester
 
 
With Rishabh Pant looking for boundaries every now and then with his first six coming in the 61st over, Sudharshan's patient knock made the partnership tick in what was a cloudy atmosphere that forced the floodlights to be turned on in Manchester. 
 
The duo put up a 50-run stand after tea as Pant also became the first visiting wicketkeeper to score 1000 runs in England. Pant kept at it, targeting Dawson for some more boundaries on the day while Sudharshan patiently kept creeping up towards his fifty. 
Most runs in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s  
1 Shubman Gill 4 7 619 88.43 71.31 67 12
2 Rishabh Pant 4 7 462 66 78.31 48 16
3 KL Rahul 4 7 421 60.14 54.82 59 -
4 Jamie Smith 3 6 415 103.75 85.92 45 11
5 Ravindra Jadeja 4 7 337 112.33 52.66 33 5
6 Harry Brook 3 6 314 52.33 75.3 37 4
7 Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 7 291 41.57 69.12 49 2
8 Ben Duckett 3 6 271 45.17 80.65 39 1
9 Joe Root 4 6 253 50.6 50.7 22 -
10 Ollie Pope 3 6 186 31 58.68 24 -
11 Ben Stokes 4 6 163 27.17 42.56 20 -
12 Karun Nair 3 6 131 21.83 52.61 18 -
13 Zak Crawley 3 6 128 21.33 49.04 18 -
14 Brydon Carse 4 5 117 23.4 72.22 15 2
15 Sai Sudharsan 2 3 91 30.33 44.83 11 -
 

More From This Section

Faroukh Engineer and Clive Lloyd

Farokh Engineer, Clive Lloyd honoured with stand at Old Trafford ground

MI Cape Town SA20 season 3 winners

SA20 Season 4: Teams reveal retained players and pre-auction signings

Faroukh Engineer and Clive Lloyd

'Makes up for no recognition at home': Engineer on stand named after him

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi, Jaiswal

Jaiswal makes history with half-century in Manchester Test as Indian opener

Indian skipper Gill walking back after getting dismissed in Manchester (PIC: ANI)

Has mental fatigue led to India's top-order struggles in Manchester Test?

Topics : Rishabh Pant India vs England Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon