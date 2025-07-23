ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant ushered off the field due to injury in Manchester

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had to be ushered off the field after he suffered a toe injury following a yorker from Chris Woakes during Day 1 of the 4th Test against England in Manchester. Pant took the blow and was visibly in pain after that. After receiving some treatment, the medic decided to call out the stretcher as he was then ushered off with a swelling and a small cut on his right leg. Ravindra Jadeja has replaced him on the pitch as fans would be hoping that the batter can return to bat later in the innings. Pant has been unfortunate with the injuries as it was a finger injury that had prevented him from keeping wickets in the Lord's Test against England recently. Check ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Pant creates history in Manchester
With Rishabh Pant looking for boundaries every now and then with his first six coming in the 61st over, Sudharshan's patient knock made the partnership tick in what was a cloudy atmosphere that forced the floodlights to be turned on in Manchester.
The duo put up a 50-run stand after tea as Pant also became the first visiting wicketkeeper to score 1000 runs in England. Pant kept at it, targeting Dawson for some more boundaries on the day while Sudharshan patiently kept creeping up towards his fifty.
|Most runs in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Shubman Gill
|4
|7
|619
|88.43
|71.31
|67
|12
|2
|Rishabh Pant
|4
|7
|462
|66
|78.31
|48
|16
|3
|KL Rahul
|4
|7
|421
|60.14
|54.82
|59
|-
|4
|Jamie Smith
|3
|6
|415
|103.75
|85.92
|45
|11
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|4
|7
|337
|112.33
|52.66
|33
|5
|6
|Harry Brook
|3
|6
|314
|52.33
|75.3
|37
|4
|7
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|4
|7
|291
|41.57
|69.12
|49
|2
|8
|Ben Duckett
|3
|6
|271
|45.17
|80.65
|39
|1
|9
|Joe Root
|4
|6
|253
|50.6
|50.7
|22
|-
|10
|Ollie Pope
|3
|6
|186
|31
|58.68
|24
|-
|11
|Ben Stokes
|4
|6
|163
|27.17
|42.56
|20
|-
|12
|Karun Nair
|3
|6
|131
|21.83
|52.61
|18
|-
|13
|Zak Crawley
|3
|6
|128
|21.33
|49.04
|18
|-
|14
|Brydon Carse
|4
|5
|117
|23.4
|72.22
|15
|2
|15
|Sai Sudharsan
|2
|3
|91
|30.33
|44.83
|11
|-