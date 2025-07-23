ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant ushered off the field due to injury in Manchester

|Most runs in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Shubman Gill
|4
|7
|619
|88.43
|71.31
|67
|12
|2
|Rishabh Pant
|4
|7
|462
|66
|78.31
|48
|16
|3
|KL Rahul
|4
|7
|421
|60.14
|54.82
|59
|-
|4
|Jamie Smith
|3
|6
|415
|103.75
|85.92
|45
|11
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|4
|7
|337
|112.33
|52.66
|33
|5
|6
|Harry Brook
|3
|6
|314
|52.33
|75.3
|37
|4
|7
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|4
|7
|291
|41.57
|69.12
|49
|2
|8
|Ben Duckett
|3
|6
|271
|45.17
|80.65
|39
|1
|9
|Joe Root
|4
|6
|253
|50.6
|50.7
|22
|-
|10
|Ollie Pope
|3
|6
|186
|31
|58.68
|24
|-
|11
|Ben Stokes
|4
|6
|163
|27.17
|42.56
|20
|-
|12
|Karun Nair
|3
|6
|131
|21.83
|52.61
|18
|-
|13
|Zak Crawley
|3
|6
|128
|21.33
|49.04
|18
|-
|14
|Brydon Carse
|4
|5
|117
|23.4
|72.22
|15
|2
|15
|Sai Sudharsan
|2
|3
|91
|30.33
|44.83
|11
|-
