IND-W vs ENG-W T20Is, ODIs full schedule, venues, live streaming details

IND-W vs ENG-W T20Is, ODIs full schedule, venues, live streaming details

The live streaming of India Women vs England Women T20I and ODI series will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode app and website in India

IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series

IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series fixtures

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While India’s men’s team is currently on an England tour for a five-Test match series, the Indian women’s team has joined them in the country for a white-ball tour against the English side, which will include five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour will start with the T20I series on Saturday, June 28, before shifting to the ODIs starting July 16. 
 
The Women in Blue’s record in England for T20Is is less than ideal, as they have won just one series on English soil so far, back in 2006 in a one-off T20 match. However, the numbers are comparatively better in ODIs, as they have won ODI series in England twice, the most recent one coming in 2022, where they clean swept the English side 3–0. So, keeping all this in mind, Harmanpreet and company will be hopeful of yet another successful white-ball tour of England.
 
 
IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series: Full list of venues
 
T20I series venues:

  • Nottingham – Trent Bridge
  • Bristol – County Ground
  • London – The Oval
  • Manchester – Old Trafford
  • Birmingham – Edgbaston
ODI series venues:
  • Southampton – The Rose Bowl (Ageas Bowl)
  • London – Lord’s Cricket Ground
  • Chester-le-Street – Riverside Ground
IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series: Full schedule
 
Match No. Date Time (IST) Venue Format
1st T20I Sat, 28 Jun 7:00 PM Nottingham T20I
2nd T20I Tue, 01 Jul 11:00 PM Bristol T20I
3rd T20I Fri, 04 Jul 11:05 PM The Oval T20I
4th T20I Wed, 09 Jul 11:00 PM Manchester T20I
5th T20I Sat, 12 Jul 11:05 PM Birmingham T20I
1st ODI Wed, 16 Jul 5:30 PM Southampton ODI
2nd ODI Sat, 19 Jul 3:30 PM Lord's ODI
3rd ODI Tue, 22 Jul 5:30 PM Chester-le-Street ODI
 
IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series: Full squad
 
India-W T20Is squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani
 
India-W ODIs squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabhis, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani

IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series: Live streaming and telecast details

When will India Women vs England Women T20I series begin? 
The T20I series between India Women and England Women will begin on Saturday, June 28, in Nottingham.
 
When will India Women vs England Women ODI series begin? 
The ODI series between India Women and England Women will begin on Wednesday, July 16, in Southampton.
 
What are the venues for the India Women vs England Women T20I series? 
The T20I series between IND-W and ENG-W will be played at Nottingham, Bristol, The Oval, Manchester and Birmingham.
 
What are the venues for the India Women vs England Women ODI series? 
The ODI series between IND-W and ENG-W will be played at Southampton, Lord’s and Chester-le-Street.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the India Women vs England Women T20I and ODI series? 
The live telecast of the India Women vs England Women T20I and ODI series will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the India Women vs England Women T20I and ODI series? 
The live streaming of the India Women vs England Women T20I and ODI series will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode app and website in India.

Topics : India Women vs England Women Women's T20

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

