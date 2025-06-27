IND-W vs ENG-W T20Is, ODIs full schedule, venues, live streaming details

While India’s men’s team is currently on an England tour for a five-Test match series, the Indian women’s team has joined them in the country for a white-ball tour against the English side, which will include five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour will start with the T20I series on Saturday, June 28, before shifting to the ODIs starting July 16.
The Women in Blue’s record in England for T20Is is less than ideal, as they have won just one series on English soil so far, back in 2006 in a one-off T20 match. However, the numbers are comparatively better in ODIs, as they have won ODI series in England twice, the most recent one coming in 2022, where they clean swept the English side 3–0. So, keeping all this in mind, Harmanpreet and company will be hopeful of yet another successful white-ball tour of England.
IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series: Full list of venues
T20I series venues:
- Nottingham – Trent Bridge
- Bristol – County Ground
- London – The Oval
- Manchester – Old Trafford
- Birmingham – Edgbaston
ODI series venues:
- Southampton – The Rose Bowl (Ageas Bowl)
- London – Lord’s Cricket Ground
- Chester-le-Street – Riverside Ground
IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series: Full schedule
|Match No.
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Format
|1st T20I
|Sat, 28 Jun
|7:00 PM
|Nottingham
|T20I
|2nd T20I
|Tue, 01 Jul
|11:00 PM
|Bristol
|T20I
|3rd T20I
|Fri, 04 Jul
|11:05 PM
|The Oval
|T20I
|4th T20I
|Wed, 09 Jul
|11:00 PM
|Manchester
|T20I
|5th T20I
|Sat, 12 Jul
|11:05 PM
|Birmingham
|T20I
|1st ODI
|Wed, 16 Jul
|5:30 PM
|Southampton
|ODI
|2nd ODI
|Sat, 19 Jul
|3:30 PM
|Lord's
|ODI
|3rd ODI
|Tue, 22 Jul
|5:30 PM
|Chester-le-Street
|ODI
IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series: Full squad
India-W T20Is squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani
India-W ODIs squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabhis, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani
IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series: Live streaming and telecast details
