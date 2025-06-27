Can Arshdeep be ideal replacement for Bumrah in India's playing 11 vs ENG?

The Indian cricket team’s entry into the new era of red-ball cricket under the leadership of Shubman Gill was less than ideal. Despite five centuries from Indian batters, including Rishabh Pant’s twin tons , which saw the team batting wonderfully in both innings of the first of the five-Test tour of England at Headingley, Leeds, the visitors eventually lost the game by five wickets. The English side chased down a big target of 371 in the final innings, with 350 of those runs scored on the final day, exposing Indian bowlers’ lack of wicket-taking skills. In the entire match, except Bumrah, no other bowler looked promising enough to put the English batters under pressure, and all of them were consistently leaking runs.

Now, fresh media reports ahead of the second Test at Edgbaston, starting Wednesday, July 2, suggest that India might take the field without their premier ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, leaving a big void in the pace attack. The visitors do have two pace bowlers on the bench in the form of Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. While Akash Deep's match experience might earn him some backing ahead of Arshdeep, who is yet to make his Test debut, the numbers and form suggest that Arshdeep should be Gill and Gambhir's ideal choice for the Edgbaston Test.

Arshdeep Singh brings the variation India needs If Bumrah does not play the second Test vs England, India will have Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna in the mix. But all three have almost similar stock deliveries, making it easier for the English batters to play their attacking game. However, Arshdeep Singh, being a left-handed pacer, brings much-needed variation to the bowling attack. Since most of the English batters are right-handed, if the wicket offers swing, Arshdeep could prove a tough challenge for the hosts. Moreover, Arshdeep’s bowling angle will differ significantly from India’s right-handed bowlers. This could create extra rough marks on the pitch, which Indian spinners might exploit to trap the English batters.

Arshdeep Singh's stint in county cricket If India includes Arshdeep in the playing 11 for the second Test, it will be his first time playing red-ball cricket in an India jersey. However, while it may be his first Test for India, it is not his first red-ball outing in England, as the pacer has played matches in county cricket for Kent. Arshdeep has represented Kent in five county matches. Across eight innings in those games, he took 13 wickets at an average of 41.69. In addition, he has played a total of 21 first-class matches, taking 66 wickets—proof that he can hold his own in red-ball cricket despite being known as a white-ball specialist.