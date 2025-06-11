Home / Cricket / News / England's Adil Rashid rises to number two spot in T20I bowling rankings

England's Adil Rashid rises to number two spot in T20I bowling rankings

Rashid was consistent across England's 3-0 series victory over the West Indies

Adil Rashid
Adil Rashid. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
ANI Cricket
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
England spinner veteran Adil Rashid is just one step away from the ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings summit, having climbed to the second spot in the rankings issued on Wednesday.

Rashid was consistent across England's 3-0 series victory over the West Indies, claiming 1/22 (4 overs) at Chester-le-Street, 1/59 (4 overs) in a high-scoring affair in Bristol, and 2/30 (4 overs) in Southampton, as per ICC.

His efforts mean he passes Wanindu Hasaranga and Varun Chakaravarthy to second on the T20I Bowling Rankings, with his rating of 710 in touching distance to Kiwi quick Jacob Duffy on 723. England were strong in their home stand, picking up where they left off in their victorious ODI series efforts against the same opponents.

Rashid's teammate Brydon Carse also enjoyed a Bowling Rankings jump, with two wickets across the final two matches, leading to a 16-spot jump to 52nd (493).

Runs flowed in the three-match series, with players from both sides enjoying significant jumps on the updated T20I Batter Rankings.

A blazing 84 (46) from Ben Duckett in the third T20I was a major help in his 48-spot jump to 16th, with teammate Harry Brook's 35 not out (22) and 34 (20) helping him to a six-spot jump to a share of 38th.

On the other side, two knocks in the 40s from Shai Hope helped the West Indies skipper move 14 spots to 15th, while Rovman Powell made a move into the top 20 in large part thanks to an effort of 79 not out from 45 balls in the final T20I.

Jason Holder's series of 70 runs and a wicket meanwhile, helped the West Indian up 16 spots to 26 in the All-Rounder Rankings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :England cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

