Five times Rohit Sharma conquered Australia with unforgettable ODI innings

The now-former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to return to the international circuit with the three-match ODI series against Australia starting Sunday, October 19. The first ODI in Perth will be the first time Rohit takes the field since successfully leading the Men in Blue to the ICC Champions Trophy victory earlier this year, and also his first since losing the ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill earlier this month.

Rohit has been one of the most successful captains of the Indian team, winning two ICC trophies (ICC T20 WC 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025) and holding the best winning percentage of 75 percent. However, BCCI decided to move away from him in the leadership role given his age ahead of ICC World Cup 2027. There are also rumours circulating that the Australian series might be the last time Indian fans will see the Mumbai-based batter in an Indian team jersey.

However, Rohit has on multiple occasions talked about his eagerness to play in the ICC World Cup 2027. To keep his place in the squad after relinquishing captaincy, he has to perform with the bat in Australia, and his previous record in the country proves he is well capable of doing that. Rohit Sharma numbers in ODIs on Australian soil The former Indian skipper has featured in 30 ODI matches on Australian soil, amassing 1,328 runs at an average of 53.12, with the help of five centuries and four half-centuries. Keeping this in mind, let’s take a look at his top five innings in Australia as part of India’s ODI squad.

Rohit Sharma’s top five innings in Australia 138 vs Australia, Melbourne (January 18, 2015) This match was the opening ODI of the Carlton Mid Tri-Series between India, Australia, and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India batted first, and Rohit Sharma played a crucial innings of 138 runs off 139 balls, hitting 9 fours and 4 sixes. His patient and composed batting over 228 minutes ensured India posted a competitive total of 267 for 8. Although Australia chased down the target comfortably, Rohit’s innings laid a solid foundation, steadying the innings amid wickets at the other end and demonstrating his ability to excel in tough overseas conditions. His knock was key in giving India a fighting chance in the match.

171 vs Australia, Perth (January 12, 2016) This match was the first ODI of India’s 2015-16 tour of Australia at the WACA Ground in Perth. India batted first and posted a formidable 309/3. Rohit played a majestic unbeaten 171 off 163 balls, with 13 fours and 7 sixes. Partnering Virat Kohli in a 207-run stand, Rohit dominated the Australian pace attack in challenging bouncy conditions. His controlled aggression kept India in command throughout the innings. Though Australia chased down the target, Rohit’s innings was a masterclass in timing and endurance. His knock was pivotal in setting a challenging total and forcing Australia to work hard for the win.

124 vs Australia, Brisbane (January 15, 2016) Three days after his Perth success, Rohit continued his sublime form at the Gabba in Brisbane. Batting first again, he scored 124 runs off 127 balls, including 11 fours and 3 sixes, helping India reach 308 runs. His innings spanned 175 minutes, blending patience and timely aggression. Rohit anchored the batting lineup well, maintaining momentum in the middle overs, although Australia successfully chased the target. His consistency and ability to build innings under pressure were crucial as India remained competitive through his batting. 133 vs Australia, Sydney (January 12, 2019) This was the first ODI in a bilateral series played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India was set a target of 289 runs, but early wickets threatened their chase. Rohit fought bravely, scoring 133 runs off 129 balls with 10 fours and 6 sixes in a challenging run chase. He anchored the innings as wickets fell around him but eventually got out caught. India fell short by 34 runs. Rohit’s innings stood out as a display of technical excellence and resilience, nearly bringing India home single-handedly. His knock was praised for its maturity and fight in difficult conditions.