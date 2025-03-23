Waiting on the plane for hours: Former Aussie batter Warner slams Air India

Former Australia cricketer David Warner slammed Air India on Saturday after having to board an Air India flight without pilots, which caused hours of delay. After being forced to board an airplane without pilots, Warner and the other passengers had to wait for hours.

"We've boarded an aircraft without any pilots and have been waiting for hours. Given that you don't have any pilots for the aircraft, why would you still board passengers? Warner took to social media platform X to vent his frustration.

In their social media response, Air India addressed the issue.

"Departure was delayed because the crew running your flight was delayed on a previous assignment that was impacted by these problems. Thank you for choosing to fly with us, and we appreciate your patience," Air India said on X.

The airline explained that all airlines operating in the area have experienced significant delays and disruptions due to the severe weather conditions in Bengaluru.

Warner enrolled for the Pakistan Super League Season 10 draft after going unsold in the IPL mega auction.

Since 2009, the Australian has participated in the Indian Premier League, playing for either the Delhi Capitals or Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2016, he led the Sunrisers to their sole IPL championship. Last season, he played for DC in the IPL. He participated in eight IPL 2024 games and amassed 168 runs.

David Warner international cricket career

David Warner retired from international cricket after Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, with his final match being a T20 International against India on June 24, 2024.