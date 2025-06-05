Youngsters can be the key for Proteas in WTC final vs AUS: Keshav Maharaj

As South Africa gear up for the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s starting 11 June, veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj believes the youthful energy in the squad could prove to be the X-factor. With only three players in the squad having played more than 50 Tests, the Proteas are relatively inexperienced in the longest format. However, Maharaj feels this young group has injected a sense of vibrancy and positivity that has lifted the team through a crucial transition phase. The blend of youthful exuberance and a strong core of experienced players has helped the side top the WTC points table and now places them on the brink of Test cricket's biggest prize.
A Core That Holds It Together
Maharaj, one of the few seasoned campaigners in the South African squad, believes that the role of the experienced players has been to guide and support the younger ones, especially during intense moments. He said the senior group of four to five players has always tried to offer stability and reassurance both on and off the field. Ahead of the final, he mentioned that their primary focus is to help the younger players remain calm and composed while maintaining focus on the bigger goal.
Fresh Energy, Fresh Identity
While the seniors offer stability, Maharaj pointed out that the younger players have brought in something equally valuable — enthusiasm and a fearless approach. He said this infusion of new energy has revitalised the way South Africa play their cricket and played a significant role in the team’s success in this WTC cycle. According to him, the vibrant attitude of the youngsters aligns perfectly with the brand of cricket the Proteas are trying to build.
Leadership That Complements the Culture
On the leadership front, Maharaj praised captain Temba Bavuma for his ability to read the game and motivate players effectively. He also highlighted head coach Shukri Conrad's emphasis on clarity and open communication. Maharaj feels that the freedom and trust the coach instils in the players has allowed them to perform with authenticity and confidence.
Drawing from Past Experiences
Reflecting on the team’s recent experience in the T20 World Cup final, Maharaj believes that exposure to high-pressure situations has made the squad mentally stronger. He said the key in such moments is to stay composed, trust one’s skills, and draw confidence from the hard work put in over the years. He also lauded the overall team spirit, saying that the camaraderie and genuine enjoyment among the players have been standout features of the current South African Test team.