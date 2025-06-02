ICC women's ODI World Cup 2025 venues, dates, live streaming & telecast

The ICC has officially announced that the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will be held jointly across India and Sri Lanka, running from September 30 to November 2. This marks a return of the prestigious tournament to Indian soil after 12 years, with the opening match featuring host nation India set to take place in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Final: Reliving RCB's record-breaking run to the summit clash Initially, India was the sole host for the eight-nation competition. However, Colombo has now been added as a neutral venue to accommodate political sensitivities, particularly concerning Pakistan's unwillingness to travel to India. This approach follows a hybrid hosting model, previously used during the Champions Trophy, which allowed India to play its games in Dubai while other matches took place in Pakistan.

Bengaluru or Colombo to host Women's ODI World Cup final The matches will be staged in five Indian cities, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, along with Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo. One of the semifinals will be held either in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, with the second semifinal scheduled for Bengaluru on October 30. The final showdown is set for November 2 and will be hosted either in Bengaluru or Colombo, ensuring finalists have at least two days of rest before the title match. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 grand finale: Fans to get new champion in RCB or PBKS on June 3 The eight teams competing in the tournament are India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Bangladesh and Pakistan secured their spots through a qualifier event held earlier this year. While Australia remains the most dominant team in the competition’s history with seven titles, India will be aiming to lift their maiden World Cup trophy on home (and neighboring) soil.

