ICC women's ODI World Cup 2025 venues, dates, live streaming & telecast

Initially, India was the sole host for the eight-nation competition. However, Colombo has now been added as a neutral venue to accommodate political sensitivities.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:26 PM IST
The ICC has officially announced that the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will be held jointly across India and Sri Lanka, running from September 30 to November 2. This marks a return of the prestigious tournament to Indian soil after 12 years, with the opening match featuring host nation India set to take place in Bengaluru.
 
Initially, India was the sole host for the eight-nation competition. However, Colombo has now been added as a neutral venue to accommodate political sensitivities, particularly concerning Pakistan's unwillingness to travel to India. This approach follows a hybrid hosting model, previously used during the Champions Trophy, which allowed India to play its games in Dubai while other matches took place in Pakistan. 
 
Bengaluru or Colombo to host Women's ODI World Cup final
 
The matches will be staged in five Indian cities, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, along with Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo. One of the semifinals will be held either in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, with the second semifinal scheduled for Bengaluru on October 30. The final showdown is set for November 2 and will be hosted either in Bengaluru or Colombo, ensuring finalists have at least two days of rest before the title match.
 
The eight teams competing in the tournament are India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Bangladesh and Pakistan secured their spots through a qualifier event held earlier this year. While Australia remains the most dominant team in the competition’s history with seven titles, India will be aiming to lift their maiden World Cup trophy on home (and neighboring) soil. 
 
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 live telecast and live streaming details
 
When will the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 begin?
 
The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is scheduled to begin on September 30.
 
Where will the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 be played?
 
The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka this year.
 
Where will the final of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 be played?
 
The final of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be played either in Bengaluru or Sri Lanka.
 
Which teams are taking part in the Women's ODi World 2025?
 
India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will be taking part in this year's edition.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

