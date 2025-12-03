Home / Cricket / News / Gaikwad stakes claim for regular ODI spot with maiden hundred vs SA

Gaikwad stakes claim for regular ODI spot with maiden hundred vs SA

Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
In recent years, many Indian players have been seen fighting for a permanent place in the Indian squad after performing well in the domestic circuit but have been unable to make it to the team due to an already stacked squad. One such name in the list for the last couple of years has been Maharashtra batter and IPL side Chennai Super Kings’ skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who, despite performing well in the limited chances he got in the blue jersey, has been unable to cement his place in the playing XI.
 
The batter finally got a chance to wear the blue jersey again after being selected for the ODI squad for the three-match ODI series vs South Africa due to injuries to regular skipper Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Although Gaikwad failed to perform with the bat in the first ODI at Ranchi and lost his wicket for just 8, he was given a second chance in the 2nd ODI in Raipur, and this time he grabbed the opportunity with both hands and scored his maiden one-day international ton in just 77 balls to make his case for a permanent place in the squad.
 
Gaikwad’s previous best in ODIs was 71 vs Australia back in 2023 in Mohali. 

Gaikwad’s century strengthens India in 2nd ODI

Ruturaj Gaikwad walked out to bat in Raipur when the team lost its second wicket in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) on 62 after being invited to bat first by South Africa. However, he then added an incredible century stand with last match’s centurion Virat Kohli, who is also well on his way to his 53rd ODI ton, and took India to 247 for 2 in 33.4 overs by the time the story was written.

Gaikwad answers to Chopra's ‘make some runs’ request

Former India opener turned cricket expert Aakash Chopra had urged Ruturaj Gaikwad to make his opportunities count after the right-hander’s quiet outing in the first ODI against South Africa. Forced to bat at No. 4 due to Shreyas Iyer’s injury, Gaikwad managed only 8 in Ranchi, prompting Chopra to stress that runs were crucial with senior players set to return soon. Gaikwad answered that call emphatically in the second ODI at Raipur, producing a superb maiden ODI century under pressure. Batting outside his usual role, he showcased composure and class, making a strong statement for a permanent place in India’s 50-over plans.

Cricket News India cricket team South Africa cricket team India vs South Africa

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

