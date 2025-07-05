Gill pips Gavaskar to become highest run-scorer in a Test match: full list

India’s newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill is reaching new heights and breaking new records with every innings ever since he took over the captaincy role. Gill, leading India against England, started the series with a century in the first match before scoring 269 in the first innings of the second match at Edgbaston to break the record for the highest score by an Indian skipper in Tests. Gill then continued his purple patch in the second innings and went on to break another big record held by Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Gill now holds the record for most runs by an Indian batter in a single Test match after crossing his 76th run in the second innings. Gill has scored 345 runs in the match and has gone past Gavaskar’s record of 344, which he scored against West Indies in 1971. Gavaskar, in that match, scored 124 in the first innings and 220 in the second innings.

Full list of Indian batters with most aggregate runs in a single Test match